TheraCell Receives 2021 Spine Technology Award For Its Novel TheraFuze DBF® Fiber Anchor™

We are proud to recognize TheraCell's Fiber Anchor as an exemplary and innovative spine surgery product.

New technologies were reviewed by a panel of leading surgeons with clinical and research experience and a PhD engineer who specializes in testing new spine technologies. These judges assessed the new products according to originality and innovation, clinical relevance and long term significance in treating spine pathologies, clinical problem solving, likelihood of improving patient outcomes and standard of care, and cost effectiveness.

"The medical device industry relies on the inspiration and perspiration of inventors and engineers to improve surgical outcomes, and we are proud to recognize TheraCell's Fiber Anchor as an exemplary and innovative spine surgery product", said Robin Young, Founder of RRY Publications and Orthopedics This Week.

The TheraFuze DBF Fiber Anchor is a novel product that acts much like a drywall anchor, providing immediate improvement in screw fixation in primary surgeries and revision cases. It is made from 100% demineralized cortical bone fibers generated with the company's patented manufacturing process. Testing has demonstrated that it more than doubles the pullout force versus screws implanted without the Fiber Anchor. To date, nearly 300 of TheraCell's TheraFuze DBF Fiber Anchors have been implanted.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by OTW as a Spine Technology Award winner for our Fiber Anchor product", said Andy Carter, PhD, TheraCell's Chief Technology Officer and co-inventor of the TheraFuze DBF Fiber Anchor. "We believe the Fiber Anchor is a highly differentiated clinical solution and offers surgeons a novel alternative for improving patient outcomes".

The TheraFuze DBF Fiber Anchor is part of TheraCell's comprehensive portfolio of TheraFuze DBF procedure-specific graft solutions, including the TheraFuze DBF Fiber Bag™ and TheraFuze DBF Fiber Wrap™ for graft containment, TheraFuze DBF Fiber Bullets™ for delivery through a cannula in MIS cases, and 1, 2, and 3-level TheraFuze DBF Fiber Boats™.

About TheraCell, Inc.

TheraCell is focused on the development of advanced technologies for bone and soft tissue repair and the inventor of the next-generation TheraFuze DBF® demineralized bone fiber technology. It is also in the process of bringing its novel O 2 ssify™ oxygenation technology to market that has been demonstrated to supercharge bone formation. Founded in 2008, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and maintains offices and laboratories in Littleton, MA. www.theracellinc.com. TheraFuze DBF®, Fiber Anchor™, Fiber Bullet™, Fiber Bag™, Fiber Wrap™ and Fiber Boat™ are trademarks of TheraCell, Inc.

