Therachon Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of Industry Leaders Sandip Kapadia and Patrick Machado

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therachon AG ("Therachon"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for serious rare conditions, today announced the appointments of Sandip Kapadia and Patrick Machado to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sandip and Patrick to our Board," said Luca Santarelli, M.D., chief executive officer of Therachon. "Their expertise will expand our knowledge and capabilities as we work to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for rare conditions with high unmet need, and to propel our programs in short bowel syndrome and achondroplasia through the clinic."

Sandip Kapadia brings over 20 years of life science industry experience and currently serves as the chief financial officer (CFO) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, a publicly listed biotech company based in New York City. Previously, he served in various financial leadership capacities over 19 years at Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Novartis affiliates in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland and the U.S. Most recently as CFO at Novartis's generic division, Sandoz, in North America. He received a B.S. in accounting from Montclair State University and an MBA from Rutgers University, and is also a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Patrick Machado J.D., is a co-founder of Medivation, a biopharmaceutical company, and has over 20 years of experience in the life science industry. Prior to Medivation, he served in various leadership roles at ProDuct Health, a privately held medical device company, including vice president, CFO and general counsel. He currently serves on the boards of several public biopharmaceutical companies including Adverum Biotechnologies, Chimerix and Scynexis. He received a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. and B.S. in German and economics, respectively, from Santa Clara University.

"I am delighted to welcome Sandip and Patrick to our Board," said Thomas Woiwode, Ph.D., managing director at Versant Ventures and chairman of the board at Therachon. "Sandip and Patrick are two recognized leaders in our industry and will further strengthen our board as we transition to a late-stage clinical company focused on developing transformational rare disease assets."

About Therachon

Therachon is a clinical-stage global biotechnology company focused on developing medicines for serious rare conditions with significant unmet medical need. The company is pursuing programs in rare conditions with well characterized biological root causes, including both short bowel syndrome and achondroplasia. Therachon is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients living with serious rare disorders. For more information, please visit www.therachon.com.

Visit us on Twitter. Visit us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact



Danielle Cantey

dcantey@gpg.com

+1 (202) 295-0155

OR

Morgan Warners

mwarners@gpg.com

+1 (202) 337-0808

SOURCE Therachon AG

Related Links

https://therachon.com

