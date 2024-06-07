Theracurmin®: The Best just keeps getting Better

TOKYO, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Turmeric has been used medicinally to support health for over four thousand years in Asia. Curcumin, a constituent of turmeric, has been researched for its powerful contribution to Turmeric's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. This includes supporting joint health, cardiovascular health, muscle recovery and even memory. The only challenge of curcumin is its low bioavailability, or how our body absorbs and utilizes a compound.

Theravalues located in Tokyo, Japan, together with Musashino University, created a proprietary manufacturing technique making curcumin more bioavailable without adding another active ingredient. The product is known as Theracurmin®.

Since its inception in 2007 over 50 studies have been published and presented in over 11 local and international conventions. Landmark studies have been completed in collaboration with prestigious institutions like UCLA, Kyoto University, and Waseda University.

Theravalues' passion for research and development to address emerging health challenges paved the way for the creation of a superior absorbed curcumin called Theracurmin Super®. It is the first patented formulation using solid dispersion technology for dietary supplements called Amorphous Conversion Technology (ACT).

A recent study showed a one-time oral dose of Theracurmin Super® in healthy subjects achieved high blood concentrations of curcumin (https://www.dustri.com/nc/article-response-page.html?artId=189804&doi=). Comparing with previous analysis Theracurmin Super® was approximately 85.2 times more bioavailable than regular curcumin.

The question is, what benefits does this bioavailability and superior curcumin delivery give to the consumer?

In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study published in Journal of Dietary Supplements (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19390211.2023.2185723), Theracurmin Super® tackled symptoms associated with seasonal challenges and shortened their duration. Impressively, symptoms like sneezing typically lasting 18.4 days in the placebo group was reduced to an astounding 7.9 days. Nasal discharge was reduced from 24.4 days to 9.8 days, and coughing was reduced from 9 days to 2.6 days.

Who hasn't struggled to sleep with a blocked nose compromising your rest? Rest is one of the key components to helping your body recover, yet challenging symptoms like a blocked nose could inhibit getting the rest you need. Theracurmin Super® showed a reduction from 14.2 days in the placebo group to 2.6 days. That's less than two nights of discomfort versus the two weeks that a blocked nose could keep you tossing and turning.

With some experiencing seasonal symptoms year-round, Theracurmin Super® is the new, natural and clinically-proven plant-based choice for immune support.

