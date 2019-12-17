Theraderm® Clinical Skincare Bolsters Supply To Meet Increased Demand For Industry Leading Skin Healing Formulas

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapon Skin Health, the makers of the medical grade skincare line Theraderm® Clinical Skin Care , announces the expansion of its clinically-proven, patented skincare solutions beyond plastic surgery centers.

With a thirty-year history, scientifically backed results and an 80 percent patient retention rate, the insider-favorite line is now making its solutions available widely to physicians and consumers both in the United States and internationally in the EU, Canada and UK.

Formulated by Board Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon and biochemist James Beckman, MD in 1988, Theraderm is based on two main tenants: enhancing quality of life by preventing, when possible, and then restoring any permanent damage that occurs to skin.

"We think of it as a process of uncovering natural beauty," shares Dr. Beckman. "Our desire is to enable access for every person to a systematic method of having optimum skin health with superior, medical strength effectiveness of products that drive the body's natural restorative mechanisms at the cellular level."

Originally devised by Dr. Beckman to restore mobility, suppleness and softness to skin grafted hands on burn patients, the line has come a long way since inception, transforming into an anti-aging powerhouse through extensive clinical testing and research.

The core of the Theraderm line is the Theraderm Skin Renewal System, a daily skincare regimen that prevents cumulative, incremental tissue damage and skin aging due to sun exposure. With natural fruit enzymes, powerful antioxidants and superior absorption properties, the range addresses a host of skin concerns:

erasing fine wrinkles

restoring youthful coloration to aging facial skin

reversing damaging effects of UV exposure AFTER a sunburn

Theraderm products are effective on their own and also make excellent complements to in-office procedures by extending the efficacy of many in office treatments and aiding in healing after peels and laser treatments. A patent-pending method prevents permanent skin tissue damage responsible for daily, cumulative aging appearance when used daily after sun energy-caused skin injury.

New advances in cellular biology, understanding of growth factors, active ingredients and technology for preventive and restorative systems are leading Therapon to create an ongoing stream of world-class solutions to an ever-widening circle of skin, scalp, and hair conditions. Products are suitable or all ages and skin types and are tolerated well by even the most sensitive skin.

Available at www.theraderm.net

ABOUT THERADERM

Plastic Surgeon, Dr. James Beckman, CEO and founder of Therapon Skin Health, didn't envision starting a skin care company over two decades ago. He set out to develop products not available at the time to improve the overall skin health and appearance of his own patients.

While treating severely burned patients, Dr. Beckman was determined to improve their quality of life by finding solutions for restoring full function and mobility to skin-grafted hands. This led to the development of Beckman's Skin Care Cream. The steps to restoring aging skin are to clean and gently remove damaged skin elements or cells, repair the skin, restore skin to its healthiest condition and protect skin from damage.

In 1996, the full Theraderm skin renewal system was completed. Theraderm continues to innovate and add new breakthrough products to the line.

