Theraderm® Clinical Skincare Receives Beauty Award Win From People En Espanol

SPRINGDALE, Ark., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapon Skin Health, the makers of the medical-grade skincare line Theraderm® Clinical Skin Care , announces a People En Español Beauty Award win for their clinically-proven, patented Eternox® Peptide Crème.

Theraderm's peptide-infused, anti-aging wrinkle treatment was singled out by the Spanish-language American magazine because it, "helps collagen production for a wrinkle-free face." Ayuda a la producción de colágeno para un rostro libre de arrugas.

Backed by 31 patents, Eternox Peptide Crème helps reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles, increase skin smoothness and extend results of clinical injectables. Lightweight and quickly absorbed, Eternox is ideal for all skin types.

The key ingredient, Soluble Keratin Peptides, are active molecules that cause rapid rebuilding of collagen. They dependably rebuild the collagen fiber/matrix, structural proteins that restore sun-damaged skin to its natural thickness and strength that prevents laxity and wrinkles. This breakthrough ingredient is only available in Theraderm topical skin care products and are proven to eliminate of up to 40 percent of laxity in skin, thereby causing a markedly diminished number and size of wrinkles.

"The active peptides were originally intended to provide wound-healing agents for severe burns in military patients" shares Board Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon and Biochemist James Beckman, MD, of the product's history. "In our testing, it was found that these unique peptides are the ultimate natural active ingredients to restore damaged skin as well as to keep any skin youthful looking."

Plastic Surgeon, Dr. James Beckman, CEO and founder of Therapon Skin Health, didn't envision starting a skin care company over two decades ago. He set out to develop products not available at the time to improve the overall skin health and appearance of his own patients.

While treating severely burned patients, Dr. Beckman was determined to improve their quality of life by finding solutions for restoring full function and mobility to skin-grafted hands. This led to the development of Beckman's Skin Care Cream.

The steps to restoring aging skin are to clean and gently remove damaged skin elements or cells, repair the skin, restore skin to its healthiest condition and protect skin from damage.

In 1996, the full Theraderm skin renewal system was completed. Theraderm continues to innovate and add new breakthrough products to the line.

