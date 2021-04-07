Theraderm OPC Reparative Serum Receives Newbeauty Award

Theraderm OPC Reparative Serum Wins NEWBEAUTY 2021 Beauty Award for Best Post-Sun Treatment Tweet this

"Our desire is to enable access for every person to a systematic method of having optimum skin health with superior, medical strength effectiveness of products that drive the body's natural restorative mechanisms at the cellular level," says Dr. James Beckman, plastic surgeon, biochemist and founder of Theraderm Clinical Skin Care.

OPC is harvested from a special French Maritime Pine bark that is clinically proven to be the most effective of all the antioxidants, backed by more than 20 years of testing. The bark contains a saturated content of highly active antioxidant particles, which are preserved during their harvest, ensuring the active ingredient remains pure and potent.

"OPC enables full activity from dietary vitamin C in the body to rebuild skin collagen," says Dr. Beckman. "Layer OPC Reparative Serum under your SPF for the ultimate free-radical protection."

OPC Reparative Serum is Step 3 of the Theraderm Skin Renewal System and is available at www.theraderm.net .

ABOUT THERADERM

Plastic Surgeon, Dr. James Beckman, CEO and founder of Therapon Skin Health, didn't envision starting a skin care company over two decades ago. He set out to develop products not available at the time to maximize the overall skin health and appearance of his own patients.

While treating severely burned patients, Dr. Beckman was determined to improve their quality of life by finding solutions for restoring full function and mobility to skin-grafted hands. This led to the development of Beckman's Skin Care Cream.

The steps to restoring aging skin are to clean and gently remove damaged skin elements or cells, repair the skin, restore skin to its healthiest condition and protect skin from damage.

In 1996, the four-product Theraderm skin renewal system for daily use was completed.

SOURCE Theraderm Skin Health

Related Links

https://theraderm.net/

