THERAEX STAFFING SERVICES ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS NEW SISTER COMPANY, THERAEX LOCUMS

Matching Top Physicians, Dentists, and Advanced Practice Professionals With The Best Healthcare Employers

CONCORD, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraEx Staffing Services, a leading name in healthcare staffing solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new sister company, TheraEx Locums. The new division will offer a full range of staffing services for healthcare providers and Locum Tenens Physicians and Advanced Practice professionals throughout the U.S.

The employment of Locum Tenens services is increasing as the demand for Physicians and Advanced Practice professionals accelerates. Locum Tenens staffing agencies provide long-term clinical support for hard-to-find physician roles and offer talent to fill short-term staffing gaps caused by vacation or illness.

As a partner to both clinicians and healthcare facilities nationwide, TheraEx Locums has a best-in-class team that delivers 24/7 support and personalized amenities to ease the burden of Locums. From full-service surgical centers to private medical clinics and everything in between, these facilities need the right clinicians in the right roles to ensure positive patient outcomes.

"TheraEx Locums focuses on one thing: Locum Tenens staffing. Our goal is to serve medical facilities such as inpatient and outpatient clinics, surgery centers, private practices, and more by providing world-class healthcare staffing services. Our mission is to do it while upholding our core values of customer service, honesty, and transparency."

Whether you are a seasoned healthcare professional or just starting in the Locum Tenens job market, TheraEx Locums has the Locum Tenens experience and resources to find you the perfect Locum Tenens job opportunity; quickly and efficiently.

To learn more about TheraEx Locums, please visit: https://www.theraexlocums.com/

About TheraEx Locums

TheraEx Locums is a medical staffing agency dedicated to matching experienced healthcare professionals with top medical facilities. The Locum Tenens teams are strategically matched to some of the leading facilities in the country, bridging the gap between demand and top-tier medical care. Providers and Advanced Practice Professionals in the network can earn extra income and participate in meaningful work that matters. Founded in 2022 by Rey Rivera, President, and Crystal White, Director of Operations, TheraEx Locums is transforming the medical workforce from the inside out.

Website: https://www.theraexlocums.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheraExLocums

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theraex_locums/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheraExLocums

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Rey Rivera, President, or Crystal White, Director of Operations at (866) 440-2445.

SOURCE TheraEx Locums