Theragent and Pluristyx Enter Partnership to Streamline and Advance iPSC-derived Therapy Development

ARCADIA, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theragent Inc., a comprehensive CDMO focused on advancing next-generation cell- and tissue-based therapies, has announced a partnership with Pluristyx, Inc., an early stage, privately held biotechnology company specializing in induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) products. Combined, this partnership will allow the companies to provide a seamless, end-to-end pathway to therapeutics developers from iPSC derivation to commercial production of iPSC-derived drug products.

Theragent and Pluristyx Enter Partnership

Under the terms of the collaboration, Pluristyx's iPSC platform, including licenses for iPSC derivation, consent for use, and novel mechanisms such as the FailSafe® functional suicide switch and iACT Stealth Cells® immune evasion technology, will be utilized for early-stage programs and then synchronously transferred to Theragent for GMP processing including scale-up and clinical- to commercial-scale production at their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Arcadia, CA.

"Pluristyx is eager to grow our relationship with Theragent to create a synchronized platform that combines our clinical-grade iPSC lines and their CGMP manufacturing capabilities," said Dr. Benjamin Fryer, CEO and Co-founder of Pluristyx. "Together, we're able to create a streamlined and transparent path from the bench to commercialization for the next-generation of iPSC-derived treatments."

"iPSC's show untapped therapeutic potential, making it natural to enter a preferred partnership with an iPSC technical authority like Pluristyx," said Dr. Yu Yen, MD, PhD, and CEO of Theragent. "The tie-up leverages our stem cell expertise and our modern Pharma 4.0-driven manufacturing facility, resulting in 'right first time, on time' tech transfer and production – saving clients time and money while de-risking their clinical program."

About Theragent

Theragent is an advanced therapeutics Contract Development Manufacturing Organization in Arcadia, CA focused on accelerating scientifically complex cell- and tissue-based therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's innovative cGMP facility offers comprehensive end-to-end manufacturing and in-house testing capabilities for clinical and commercial purposes. With a skilled scientific team and an emphasis on quality, safety, and next-gen manufacturing, Theragent strives to provide value-added solutions for clients with challenging pre-clinical and clinical trial projects.

Theragent. Patients are waiting. For more information, visit www.theragent.com.

About Pluristyx

Pluristyx, through its panCELLa platform, offers a portfolio of unique iPSC-based technologies, proprietary genetic engineering, and related tool-products and services to provide end-to-end client support throughout the products' lifecycle. Pluristyx is fast becoming the leading provider of gene-edited iPSC and cell therapy solutions, accelerating customers' path to clinic, and providing the best and fastest route to commercialization for cell-based therapeutic products. For more information on Pluristyx, visit www.pluristyx.com.

SOURCE Theragent