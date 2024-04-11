Theragent Expands Leadership Team with Weifeng "Frank" Zhang as Senior Vice President of Operations

ARCADIA, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theragent Inc., a comprehensive CDMO focused on advancing next-generation cell- and tissue-based therapies, is proud to welcome Weifeng "Frank" Zhang as Senior Vice President of Operations. Mr. Zhang, joining the team in March of 2024, brings over 25 years of biotech industry experience to the table.

Mr. Zhang joins Theragent from his most recent position as Vice President of Manufacturing at Tanvex Biopharma. Prior to working at Tanvex, he served as Vice President and GMP Site Head at GenScript Probio USA. Mr. Zhang started his career in validation and quality engineering at Bristol-Myers Squibb before holding roles of increasing importance in process development and clinical and commercial manufacturing at companies including Shire and LakePharma. Mr. Zhang brings extensive technical insights in the GMP manufacturing of cell and gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and recombinant pDNA. He received his Master of Engineering degree from McMaster University in Canada.

"Theragent has a commitment to provide our sponsor clients an efficient manufacturing operation while maintaining high quality standards in order to fulfill our mission – to deliver cell- and tissue-based treatments to patients in need. As such, Frank is a welcome addition to lead our skilled operations team." said Yun Yen, MD, PhD, and CEO of Theragent. "His expertise in optimizing GMP manufacturing processes while maintaining high quality and safety standards will be invaluable as we continue to develop and produce complex cell- and tissue-based therapies." Mr. Zhang will be reporting directly to Dr. Yen.

"I am very honored to join the accomplished leadership team at Theragent and look forward to working with my new colleagues," said Mr. Zhang. "By leveraging our unique Pharma 4.0-enabled infrastructure, we will bring forth operational innovations to do our part to accelerate patient care through right first-time and on-time production of advanced therapies."

About Theragent

Theragent is an advanced therapeutics Contract Development Manufacturing Organization in Arcadia, CA focused on accelerating scientifically complex cell- and tissue-based therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's innovative cGMP facility offers comprehensive end-to-end manufacturing and in-house testing capabilities for clinical and commercial purposes. With a skilled scientific team and an emphasis on quality, safety, and next-gen manufacturing, Theragent strives to provide value-added solutions for clients with challenging pre-clinical and clinical trial projects.

Theragent. Patients are waiting. For more information, visit www.theragent.com.

