Theragnostics Expands Team with Significant Appointments

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theragnostics, which is developing molecular radiotherapy for imaging and treating a broad range of cancers, announces the appointments of Dr. Alex Jackson as Head of Research and Development and of Archie Hale as Director of Clinical Operations. This announcement follows the recent appointment of radiopharmaceutical drug development expert Dr. Daniel Stevens as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Jackson has over 20 years' experience of conducting and overseeing research activities in both academia and industry. He joins Theragnostics from GE Healthcare where he was responsible for the discovery phase of immune-oncology PET projects and for a multi-centre late stage clinical PET tracer development programme. Alex holds a PhD in Synthetic Chemistry from the University of Warwick and he is the author of 15 publications on molecular imaging and radiochemistry.

Archie Hale is a seasoned pharmaceutical industry professional with extensive experience across all stages of drug development for several leading companies including Biogen, BTG and Roche as well as smaller biotech companies and she will be conducting Theragnostics' various clinical programmes.

Greg Mullen, Chief Executive Officer of Theragnostics, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Alex and Archie to the team as we continue to grow with the aim of bringing novel targeted therapies to cancer patients. This year, we have made great progress in strengthening our platform and expanded our team. As we enter 2020 and prepare for the new year ahead, we are well placed to submitting an NDA for Tc-99m-DMSA, initiating a PhI/II I-123 PARPi therapeutic trial and commencement of a F-18 PARP PhII and Ga-68 PSMA PhIII diagnostic clinical studies."

Theragnostics' technology platform enables the development of molecular radiotherapy based on a PARPi for imaging and treating cancer. Theragnostics modifies a PARPi drug molecule with a radioactive atom to create a radionuclide PARPi (rPARPi). This can either be used to image PARP in a cancer patient for diagnostic use or the radioactive isotope can be used to deliver a therapeutic dose of radiation into tumour cells, which offers the potential to molecularly target the radiation in order to hit and kill tumour cells whilst avoiding damage to healthy cells and associated side effects.

Theragnostics' management team will be attending the upcoming 38th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco from 13-16 January 2020 to meet investors and pharmaceutical partners.

About Theragnostics

Theragnostics, a private biotech company based in UK and US, is developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment. It has developed a radiopharmaceutical technology platform that allows for diagnostic tools as well as therapeutic solutions to inform clinical management, guide care and treat cancer patients in areas of unmet medical need. Three diagnostic imaging agents have been successfully developed. The first radiopharmaceutical therapy, rPARP inhibitor THG-009 (I-123 labelled PARPi) is expected to enter clinical development in 2020. Theragnostics is led by recognized experts in the clinical development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine products.

For more information, please visit www.theragnostics.com.

For media and investor enquiries please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Manel Mateus

theragnostics@optimumcomms.com

Tel: +44(0)20-950-9144

SOURCE Theragnostics

Related Links

theragnostics.com

