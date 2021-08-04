Theragnostics Strengthens Board of Directors with Key Appointments

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theragnostics, which is developing molecular radiotherapy for imaging and treating a broad range of cancers, announces today the appointments of Dr Dennis Langer and Professor Ken Herrmann as Non-Executive Directors to its Board.

Dr Dennis Langer has served as a director of both public and private biotechnology, pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies, and has an extensive pharmaceutical company background. He previously served as CEO of Neose Technologies, Inc.; was President of Dr Reddy's North American business; and was Senior Vice President of Research and Development at GlaxoSmithKline plc. He is currently a Director of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) and Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX). Dr Langer is a graduate of Columbia University, and earned an M.D. at Georgetown University School of Medicine and a J.D. at Harvard Law School.

Professor Ken Herrmann is Chair of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at the Universitätsklinikum Essen in Germany. Among his many achievements he is a world leading expert in the clinical development of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals. He was previously Professor in the Ahmanson Translational Imaging Division of the Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology at the University of California Los Angeles ; he also served as Vice Chair of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Universitätsklinikum Würzburg. He is currently the Chair of the EANM Oncology & Theragnostics committee and Section Editor of the Journal of Nuclear Medicine. He is on the board of Sofie Biosciences.

Ian Gowrie-Smith, Executive Chairman of Theragnostics, said: "We are very pleased to welcome two high calibre board members to Theragnostics. Dennis has significant business and development acumen, extensive experience and a successful track record in working in the pharmaceutical sector. Ken's extensive knowledge in the clinical development and commercialisation of radiopharmaceuticals is key to the advancement and maturity of Theragnostics. Both will aid us in implementing and enhancing our strategy of bringing novel PARPi diagnostic agents and new targeted therapies to patients."

Greg Mullen, Chief Executive Officer of Theragnostics, added: "I am very pleased to have Dennis and Ken with their expertise and track record, join our board. The appointments come at a pivotal time as we prepare for the next stage of growth and complements the management team's expertise as we advance our programmes into clinical development."

Theragnostics technology platform enables the development of molecular radiotherapy based on a PARPi for imaging and treating cancer. Theragnostics modifies a PARPi drug molecule with a radioactive atom to create a radionuclide PARPi (rPARPi). This can either be used to image PARP in a cancer patient for diagnostic use or the radioactive isotope can be used to deliver a therapeutic dose of radiation into tumour cells, which offers the potential to molecularly target the radiation in order to hit and kill tumour cells whilst avoiding damage to healthy cells and associated side effects.

About Theragnostics

Theragnostics is a private clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing precision oncology products for diagnostic medical imaging and targeted radionuclide therapy. The Company has completed several proof-of-concept phase I and II clinical trials for several radionuclide diagnostics and targeted therapies. For more information, please visit www.theragnostics.com.

