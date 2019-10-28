Theragun Becomes Exclusive Percussive Therapy Recovery Partner for Life Time

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theragun, Inc., the leader in hand-held percussive therapy devices, has entered into a comprehensive partnership with Life Time, the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand. Through rich educational content for Life Time members and training and certification programs for Life Time's more than 3,500 certified fitness professionals, Theragun will become an integral and effective tool before, during, and after member workouts across Life Time clubs.

Theragun's content will be customized for each of Life Time's diverse workouts, including cardio, weight-training, indoor cycling, and basketball. In addition to this immersive in-club experience, members will also be able to reference unique guided warm-up and recovery treatments using Theragun's mobile app. Life Time's Fitness Professionals will be certified by Theragun through in-person workshops and a customized online educational experience to ensure effective results in the areas of tension relief, performance enhancement, improved range of motion, and faster recovery.

Life Time Recovery, a dedicated space inside select Life Time clubs for athletic performance featuring metabolic assessments, nutrition coaching, sports, and athletic treatments, and chiropractic and physical therapy care, will also be trialing Theragun Reset's Recovery Experience. The 15-minute session will provide members a full-body treatment using Theragun Percussive Therapy.

"We are very proud that Theragun is the new and exclusive recovery partner for Life Time," said Benjamin Nazarian, Theragun's CEO. "Theragun provides a full ecosystem to address recovery needs and our proprietary content and training provide a holistic and custom solution for Life Time's trainers and members. Additionally, Theragun Reset™ provides a convenient and fast recovery session for Life Time members."

Both Theragun and Life Time's missions go beyond fitness, encompassing the entire spectrum of daily life for everybody. Together, they are committed to adding significant value for members, including an enhanced full-body performance and recovery experience.

This exciting partnership news comes on the heels of the launch of Theragun Reset™, Theragun's first stand-alone experiential retail and recovery center. Located in Los Angeles' Westfield Century City Mall, Theragun Reset is the world's first-ever brick and mortar percussive therapy experience.

About Theragun

Theragun is a leading health and wellness company rooted in science and technology, helping people feel their best every day, naturally. Building on over a decade of research and development, Theragun's portfolio of proprietary state-of-the-art products and services were created to effectively reduce tension, accelerate recovery, and improve whole-body wellness. Today, Theragun products are trusted by over 250 professional sports teams worldwide, physical therapists, trainers, chiropractors, celebrities, athletes, and everyday people in over 50 countries. Visit www.theragun.com for the latest news and information about Theragun. For more information on Theragun's latest product offerings and Theragun's commercial health club solutions, contact sales@theragun.com . Follow the brand on social media via Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across nearly 150 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages. For more information, visit www.lifetime.life.

