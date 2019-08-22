Theragun Debuts The First Percussive Therapy Experience: Theragun Reset™

As an industry pioneer, Theragun strives to make these highly restorative, yet time-efficient, bodywork sessions into weekly or even daily health and wellness routines in Los Angeles and beyond, with other physical outposts on the horizon. The 300 square foot space located on the first floor of Westfield Century City's shopping center, will offer the public a full-body Relaxation Experience provided by Theragun certified specialists, priced at $25. Theragun Reset™ will be open seven days a week, with appointment bookings available at TheragunReset.com .

The revolutionary brand welcomes all to experience the vast health benefits that percussive therapy offers. The brand's percussive therapy devices are designed with state-of-the-art technology and breakthrough science to release muscle tension, improve mobility, enhance performance, and speed up recovery. After a very successful run of their Soho New York Theragun Haus pop up in April 2019, the sleek and inviting Reset space serves as the brand's first retail location.

"As a company, we believe that when your body is tension-free, you empower your life," shared Ben Nazarian, CEO of Theragun. "As handheld percussive therapy continues to grow within the wellness arena, we have a responsibility as the pioneers in this space to continually lead the market with vision and innovation, with the goal of changing people's lives for the better. Theragun has spent years developing proprietary protocols, educational content, and an app to teach people how to use Theragun's products. People can now experience our Theragun Percussive Therapy in a quick and easy way from certified professionals. As more people start to see the benefits of Theragun in their daily lives, we are confident this will be a fast-moving model with global appeal."

At Theragun Reset™ in the Westfield Century City mall, customers will be able to purchase the pro-level G3PRO ($599), the premium G3 ($399) which just launched in white, and the essential liv ($249). Every Theragun is scientifically engineered to deliver the most effective percussive therapy experience available.

Theragun was founded by Dr. Jason Wersland D.C. in 2008 and officially launched in 2016. For more information on Theragun's latest product offerings and to stay up to date on company news visit www.theragun.com, download the Theragun app, and follow the brand on social media via Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Theragun

Theragun is a health and wellness brand leading innovation in the percussive therapy space. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard percussive therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery and improve performance. Theragun products are used by over 250 professional sports teams worldwide and countless physical therapists, trainers, celebrities, athletes, and everyday people in over 40 countries. Visit theragun.com for the latest news and information about Theragun.

SOURCE Theragun

Related Links

http://www.theragun.com

