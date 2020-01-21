Theragun Introduces Theragun University, A Percussive Therapy Training Program, Launching With Genesis Health Clubs

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theragun, Inc., the leader in hand-held percussive therapy devices, announced the launch of Theragun University, premiering the program with its partnership with Genesis Health Clubs .

Theragun University is the education division of Theragun, leading the industry in providing proprietary certification courses for personal trainers, massage therapists, chiropractors, and physical therapists. With master trainers in over 12 countries, Theragun University delivers certification courses in-person and through digital online classes. To date, Theragun has trained over 1,000 professionals worldwide in live certification courses.

Theragun University's mission also includes conducting research studies to better understand how to maximize Theragun Percussive Therapy's efficacy. Theragun currently has three published abstracts, with sixteen more studies underway. Focused on continuous research into how percussive therapy can be implemented into people's daily routines, Theragun continues to live out its mission of constantly innovating to help people feel better, naturally. Theragun University's research and training is the foundation for the content and protocols provided to Theragun's everyday users, including the industry's first mobile app.

Genesis Health Clubs, the largest fitness provider in the midwest with 50 locations, has selected Theragun as its exclusive recovery partner because of Theragun's integrated solution for gyms, including the education program provided by Theragun University. Through rich educational content for Genesis Health Club trainers, Theragun will become an integral and effective recovery device before, during, and after member workouts across Genesis Health Clubs.

"We selected Theragun as our exclusive recovery partner because the G3PRO was designed for a commercial gym setting and their best-in-class education program ensures our trainers are providing the best recovery experience to our members," said Preston Peterson, VP of Fitness at Genesis Health Clubs. "No other company has the content and resources to train our 700+ trainers. We are impressed with the all-encompassing experience that Theragun brings to Genesis. Their focus on education and the efforts to provide our trainers with live and autonomous learning options makes all of the difference."

On December 14th, Theragun began the training certification process of more than 200 Genesis Health Club trainers. Dr. Jason Wersland, founder of Theragun, led Theragun's proprietary course customized for personal trainers, teaching them how to properly use Theragun to create the most valuable experience for Genesis members. Theragun University's team of master trainers are trained and certified by Theragun to provide in-person workshops to ensure effective results in the areas of tension relief, performance enhancement, improved range of motion, and faster recovery. Online Theragun University courses are also offered to complement the in-person sessions. In total, Theragun will train over 700 Genesis personal trainers.

"We are very proud to launch Theragun University. Theragun has always prioritized education with our partners and we are excited about the opportunity to share a formalized training program, with Genesis Health Clubs as our first large-scale activation of Theragun University," said Dr. Jason Wersland, founder of Theragun. "Gym's and their trainers need education in order to maximize the benefits of percussive therapy for their members. Allowing trainers to use percussive therapy on members without proper training is like providing personal trainers who aren't certified – education is essential. All of our Theragun University courses cover the science behind Theragun, as well as its practical applications. It is amazing to see gyms like Genesis Health Clubs prioritizing recovery, and we are grateful to be able to provide the educational support to help trainers and members advance their recovery."

Theragun will be the go-to percussive therapy device in all Genesis Health Clubs and will offer Theragun devices to purchase in their different retail channels. In addition to this immersive in-club experience with the Genesis Health Club trainers, members will also be able to reference unique guided warm-up and recovery treatments using Theragun's mobile app.

Both Theragun and Genesis Health Clubs provide a holistic fitness experience, encouraging and supporting members to achieve their health and fitness goals. Together, Theragun and Genesis Health Clubs will support their members every step of their health journey to achieve whole-body wellness.

About Theragun

Theragun is a leading health and wellness company rooted in science and technology, helping people feel their best every day, naturally. Building on over a decade of research and development, Theragun's portfolio of proprietary state-of-the-art products and services were created to effectively reduce tension, accelerate recovery, and improve whole-body wellness. Today, Theragun products are trusted by over 250 professional sports teams worldwide, physical therapists, trainers, chiropractors, celebrities, athletes, and everyday people in over 50 countries. Visit www.theragun.com for the latest news and information about Theragun. For more information on Theragun's latest product offerings and Theragun's commercial health club solutions, contact sales@theragun.com . Follow the brand on social media via Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 45 clubs throughout the Midwest and recently Colorado, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.

