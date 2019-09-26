Theragun Settles Lawsuits and Signs Licensing Deals with Massage Guns and Alyne

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theragun LLC, the leader in percussive therapy, announced today that it has settled the lawsuits filed against Massage Guns and Alyne, claiming infringement of Theragun's various patents. Theragun initially filed the lawsuits in August in the state of California, seeking an injunction and damages to prevent the Defendants from selling any products infringing Theragun's patented technology, including the dampener and wedge attachments.

As part of the settlement, the Santa Monica-based company shared that it has reached a global licensing agreement with Massage Guns and Alyne, respectively, with each company providing an upfront payment and royalties for their use of Theragun's designs. Theragun has over 35 patents; Massage Gun's agreement licenses three Theragun patents and Alyne's licensing agreement licenses two patents.

"We have invested a substantial amount of financial and engineering resources to design and build the industry's best products," said Benjamin Nazarian, Theragun's CEO. "As the industry leader with over 35 patents, we will aggressively protect our intellectual property and not allow other companies to simply copy our designs. These settlements and licensing agreements with Massage Guns and Alyne reflect the benefits of our designs and recognize the value of our intellectual property."

Theragun has been an industry leader and lead innovator in the emerging percussive therapy massager space since its official launch to market in 2016, introducing five groundbreaking products and nine attachments since. Theragun created the new product category over ten years ago, investing extensively in research and product development to offer consumers the most advanced percussive therapy device available. The Theragun G3PRO is Theragun's award-winning flagship device and is endorsed by physical therapists, athletic trainers, professional sports teams, and sports medicine experts worldwide. Theragun's gold standard devices use top-of-the-line materials and industrial-grade components, ensuring reliability and treatment efficacy.

Founded by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland in 2008, Theragun is trusted as the world-leading percussive therapy brand. The brand's family of game-changing body-health devices includes the award-winning flagship device G3PRO, newly streamlined G3, and the essential liv.

About Theragun

Theragun is a health and wellness company leading innovation in the percussive therapy and wellness space. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard percussive therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. Theragun products are trusted by over 250 professional sports teams worldwide and countless physical therapists, trainers, celebrities, athletes, and everyday people in over 50 countries. Visit theragun.com for the latest news and information about Theragun.

