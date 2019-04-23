Theragun Takes Percussive Therapy Mainstream with the Release of Two New Devices

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought leaders in percussive therapy, T heragun , today announced the largest product launch in their company history with the release of two new game-changing body-health devices: the streamlined, premium G3 and the lightweight, simplified liv for easy, everyday relief. These two additions to the Theragun family follow the release of their flagship professional-grade performance-driven G3PRO device. With over a decade of research and development dedicated to the breakthrough science of percussive therapy, the new generation continues to innovate modern lifestyle solutions for muscle pain relief, performance enhancement, and faster recovery.

The new G3, with its sleek profile and streamlined, monochromatic black design, is the essential companion for complete whole-body healing and recovery, fit for any design-conscious, health-led lifestyle. Priced at $399, the G3 provides the quietest Theragun experience, and features a proprietary ergonomic multi-grip design and 2 speeds - one standard treatment speed and a lighter speed for sore, sensitive areas. The G3 provides the core benefits of the best percussive therapy treatment on the market, and comes with a protective travel case and 4 physician-designed attachments that are compatible with the G3PRO, engineered to maximize treatment capabilities.

The new simplified liv is designed to be a lightweight, throw-in-your-bag, everyday percussive therapy solution for pain and stress relief, priced at $299. Portable and powerful, the liv offers users the Theragun standard 16 mm amplitude and one easy-to-use speed at 40 percussions per second. This compact, effective, and cost-conscious model doesn't compromise quality or ingenuity - all users have to do is turn it on for immediate relief. The liv arrives in a dual-toned colorway of black and white and comes with a satin travel pouch and 2 unique liv attachments.

Theragun was founded by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland in 2008 and officially launched in 2016. To date, Theragun is trusted as the essential percussive therapy brand among hundreds of professional sports teams, pro athletes, celebrities, world-renowned physical therapists, trainers, and people in over 40 countries. "My hope with Theragun is to help people live a fuller, happier, pain-free life, and empower them to take ownership over their own health and body," says Dr. Jason. "The G3 and liv help make percussive therapy more accessible to everyone. It's truly for everybody."

Alongside Theragun's flagship G3PRO, both the G3 and liv are available for purchase at www.theragun.com and the Theragun app, an essential percussive therapy resource with pro tips and easy step-by-step guides that explain how to use a Theragun to treat every body-care need. For more information on Theragun's latest product offerings and to stay up to date on company news, follow the brand on social media via Instagram , Facebook , and Twitte r .

About Theragun

Theragun is a health and wellness brand that believes when your body is uninhibited and pain free, you have the freedom to live the greatest life imaginable. With over a decade dedicated to the breakthrough science of percussive therapy, Theragun is home to the original handheld, battery-operated, professional-grade percussive therapy device. Today, Theragun products are used by over 250 professional sports teams worldwide, physical therapists, trainers, chiropractors, celebrities, athletes, and everyday people in over 40 countries.

