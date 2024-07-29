TheraLight Adds 360+ Model to Existing Line of Products

The new red light therapy bed brings additional power to the combined wavelengths of 633nm, 810nm, 850nm, and 940nm

LINDON, Utah, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraLight, LLC, a rapidly growing global leader in light therapy and developer of full body LED technology, announced the official launch of the TheraLight 360+ full body photobiomodulation therapy bed. The 360+ model features a true 360º design, operating with four wavelengths: 633nm, 810nm, 850nm, and 940nm, across 45,000 LEDs. TheraLight's combination of four high-powered wavelengths is patent protected.

The TheraLight 360+ is now officially available for purchase, and units are ready for shipment. Building on the company's flagship TheraLight 360 light bed, the 360+ has 25% more power, a more robust shell casing, a gas strut opening, improved tablet control, and an overall improved look and feel across the device. Each new enhancement improves the patient experience and provides better, overall therapeutic outcomes.

"The 360+ is a continuation of the advancements in technology that we have made for years in the industry of photobiomodulation," said Chase Vorwaller, Vice President of Product Development at TheraLight. "We believe in the combinations of these four wavelengths to achieve optimal outcomes from light therapy."

The TheraLight 360+ light bed is used for the reduction of pain and inflammation, improvement in cognitive function, skin beautification, wrinkles, scarring, acne, wound healing, and more.

To learn more about the TheraLight 360+, please visit: https://www.theralight.com/theralight-360-plus.

About TheraLight, LLC:

TheraLight, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over 30 years of experience, TheraLight delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. We partner with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology, as well as provide advanced training and support to maximize clinical and financial outcomes. TheraLight was started and is currently led by the founders of Aspen Laser Systems, LLC, (aspenlaser.com). For more information, please visit theralight.com.

