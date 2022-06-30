TheraLight Honored with 2022 LEDs Magazine BrightStar Award

Sponsorship supports not-for-profit organization with over 29,000 members

LINDON, Utah, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraLight, LLC , a rapidly growing global leader in light therapy and developer of full body LED technology, announced today that its TheraLight 360 product was recognized for performance, reliability, efficiency, ease of integration/use, and innovation with an LEDs Magazine BrightStar Award. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the LED and lighting design and manufacturing community recognized TheraLight, LLC as an honoree, which requires a rating score between 3.5 and 5 stars, with five being the highest rating possible.

"On behalf of the LEDs Magazine BrightStar Awards panel, I would like to congratulate the TheraLight company on their high-scoring honoree status," said LEDs Magazine Editorial Director Wanda Lau. "This competitive program allows LEDs Magazine to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products of the past year that are advancing LED and solid-state lighting technology into various applications."

LEDs Magazine's BrightStar Awards program is focused on recognizing five key factors — performance, reliability, efficiency, ease of integration/use, and innovation — in the design of LED-based lighting products and components, materials, systems, and applications. The June 21, 2022 issue of LEDs lists 31 honorees . Additional coverage of the honorees, complete with product summaries, will be featured in the July/August issue of the magazine.

TheraLight has developed new innovation in LED technology for applications in healthcare and wellness with a non-invasive, unattended, full body photobiomodulation (PBM) system that incorporates advanced red and near-infrared (NIR) multi-wavelength, high power LEDs.

"At TheraLight, our mission is dedicated to providing the best technology and products for improving the quality of life for each individual that uses our products," stated Justin Vorwaller, MBA, COO of TheraLight. "The receipt of the BrightStar Award demonstrates our commitment to this mission. The majority of our fellow award winners offer commercial and industrial applications, while TheraLight was uniquely chosen, and the only free-standing LED healthcare product to receive this award. We believe that we are at the forefront of providing an alternative to many of the pharmaceutical solutions being given for pain relief, health, and wellness, which often have side effects and fuel other patient struggles. TheraLight has tremendous potential to make a difference for individuals, employers, and healthcare professionals."

TheraLight, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over 30 years of experience, TheraLight delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. We partner with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology, as well as provide advanced training and support to maximize clinical and financial outcomes. TheraLight was started and is currently led by the founders of Aspen Laser Systems, LLC, ( aspenlaser.com ). For more information, please visit theralight.com .

LEDs Magazine provides comprehensive coverage of SSL technologies, applications, and markets and is the most trusted global resource for engineers, researchers, scientists, and technical professionals. The LEDs Magazine media brand and associated events address the needs of professionals across the entire LED and SSL supply and design chain. To learn more, please visit ledsmagazine.com .

