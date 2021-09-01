TheraLight Partners with iCRYO, Leading Cryotherapy Company

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraLight, a leader in light therapy and developer of full body LED technology, announces a recent agreement with iCRYO Franchise Systems, the leading Cryotherapy franchise in the United States. This agreement will provide new opportunities for business owners to capitalize on two of the fastest growing developments emerging in the wellness and recovery market: Light Therapy and Cryotherapy.

TheraLight is the proven worldwide leader and best in class company and technology in the light therapy market. The company's advanced red and Near-Infrared (NIR) multi-wavelength, high power light emitting diode (LED) technology is effective at reducing pain and inflammation, while increasing blood flow, flexibility and range of motion, and stimulating "photobiomodulation"; a photo-chemical response in cells that need energy to be restored to full function.

iCRYO is the fastest growing Cryotherapy franchise system, representing first class whole body cryotherapy chambers and other technology in the cryotherapy market. The company's advanced full body technology is effective at promoting vasoconstriction, reducing blood flow, inflammation, and edema (swelling), while decreasing muscle spasms, metabolic demand, and relieving pain without narcotics.

"This is an exciting time for our company, as we are thrilled to be partnering with iCRYO," said Justin Vorwaller, MBA, COO TheraLight, LLC. "We share the same values, as both companies believe strongly that results matter, and that the need for better personal health care and recovery is pushing the boundaries for improved technology and outcomes. By bringing together the two proven leaders in each wellness category, we are able to provide business owners with a new model for elevated financial and therapeutic benefits."

In 2020, the worldwide health and wellness market reached a value of $3.31 billion and is being propelled by the increasing emphasis on effective health and wellness products and a healthy lifestyle by consumers globally.

About TheraLight, LLC:

TheraLight, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over thirty years of experience, TheraLight delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. We partner with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology as well as provide advanced training and support to maximize clinical and financial outcomes. TheraLight was started and currently led by the founders of Aspen Laser ( www.aspenlaser.com ) For more information, please visit www.theralight.com .

About iCRYO Cryotherapy

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy in your area. iCRYO's mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com .

