TheraLight Receives Award from Global Health & Pharma

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraLight, LLC, a private Utah company, announced that it has been recognized with an award by Global Health & Pharma, a leading publication and information sharing platform, dedicated to the healthcare industry.

"We are proud and honored to receive such a prestigious award from Global Health and Pharma," said TheraLight CEO, Charles Vorwaller. "TheraLight is committed to advanced research and design of photomedicine technologies and products that improve the quality of life and health of patients."

TheraLight was recognized as the "Most Innovative Infrared Light Therapy Provider" in the 2019 International Life Sciences Awards category of Global Health & Pharma. The International Life Sciences Awards seek to recognize visionary firms and individuals for harnessing disruptive ideas, which will drive the healthcare industry forward.

According to Justin Vorwaller, MBA COO of Aspen Laser, "Based on 30 years of experience in the medical industry, we have maintained a focus and expertise on light therapy, now referred to as photobiomodulation (PBMT), which is effective in reducing pain and inflammation, and promoting healing. Utilizing this innovative technology, TheraLight is at the forefront of providing non-invasive therapeutic treatments that offer drug-free pain relief and faster recovery. The TheraLight 360 Light Pod is uniquely engineered with a true 360-degree coverage area that provides full body treatment using red and near infrared light in four wavelengths to give patients optimal results."

A copy of the award can be found here: https://www.ghp-news.com/2019-theralight-llc.

To learn more about TheraLight, its products, or laser therapy, please visit www.theralight.com , or call 877.782.7736.

For media inquiries, please contact Brian Probst with TheraLight, LLC at 801.376.8469, 231424@email4pr.com.

About TheraLight

TheraLight, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over thirty years of experience, TheraLight delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. We partner with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology as well as provide advanced training and support to maximize clinical and financial outcomes. TheraLight was started and currently led by the founders of Aspen Laser ( www.aspenlaser.com ) For more information, please visit www.theralight.com.

About Global Health & Pharma

GHP is a global information sharing platform & a multi-disciplinary members community. Established to enhance communication networks & collaboration across all themes and disciplines within 3 main categories; Human, Animal & Environmental Health. Global Health & Pharma Magazine is the go-to resource for more than 260,000 wellness professionals and healthcare-related suppliers across the globe. For more information, please visit www.ghp-news.com .

About Global Health & Pharma Awards

The Global Health & Pharma Awards recognize all aspects of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, choosing to focus not just on the obvious candidates - the practitioners and scientists at the cutting edge of these rapidly evolving industries - but also on the supporting cast - from nurses, architects and product designers, to legal specialists and top-level corporate decision makers - without whom many of the life-changing innovations and developments we see on an almost daily basis would simply not be possible. For more information, please visit www.ghp-news.com/awards .

SOURCE TheraLight, LLC

