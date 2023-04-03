Theralink® Acquires Exclusive Landmark Immunotherapy Patent including Biomarker from Vanderbilt University

Company's patent portfolio expands to 10

GOLDEN, Colo., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralink Technologies, Inc. (OTC: THER) ("Theralink" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company with a novel phosphoprotein and protein assay for breast cancer, today announced that it has acquired an exclusive license from Vanderbilt University for a U.S. patent related to methods for predicting patient response to immunotherapies in cancers, US 10,969,392, expanding the Company's patent portfolio to 10.

Theralink has licensed the patent from Vanderbilt University, strengthening and extending Theralink's current IP portfolio that covers specific "predictive" biomarkers. Predictive biomarkers are used to identify patients with cancers that require specific, personalized therapeutics. In essence, they define what are called "companion diagnostics" wherein the biomarker is used to identify classes of patients that will best respond to a specific drug. Theralink's existing licensed patents cover specific predictive biomarkers that cover a range of therapeutic classes.

Emanuel Petricoin, Ph.D., Chair of Theralink's Science Advisory Board, stated, "Immuno-oncology is one of the most exciting areas in the treatment of cancer today. However, despite the great success and promise of immunotherapies, many patients do not respond to this class of drugs, and there are significant toxicities associated with them. This important patent from discoveries made in the Balko laboratory at Vanderbilt University Medical Center is a significant addition to Theralink's biomarker collection, greatly enhancing our existing CLIA Theralink Assay portfolio."

Dr. Justin Balko, PharmD. Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt, commented, "We are pleased to advance this important biomarker into the clinic with the ultimate goal of aiding precision medicine in the use of immunotherapy in breast cancer and other tumor types. Migrating this biomarker to a clinically-accessible platform in tandem with ongoing phase III validation efforts will certainly accelerate its impact."

Dr. Mick Ruxin, CEO of Theralink, added, "This patent has very broad and important claims that will immediately synergize with the commercially available Theralink Assay offered today. I am excited about the potential clinical impact that the new licensed protein biomarkers, such as MHCII, will have at the bedside. This is one of the first of the so-called 'pan-tumor' predictive markers that Theralink will be utilizing: working not just for patients with breast cancer but for most solid tumor cancers."

New Patent Details:

Issued patent 10,969,392: Methods and systems for predicting response to immunotherapies for treatment of cancer, relates to the use of specific predictive biomarkers that can be used to identify which cancer patients will respond to the powerful and exciting new class of therapeutics called immunotherapies. The patent covers the use of the protein markers MHC-II, along with 16 other important protein markers found expressed in tumor cells and surrounding immune cells wherein immunotherapy treatments can be personalized and tailored for any cancer patient based on the protein expression pattern of these markers.

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, precision medicine company with a CLIA-certified laboratory located in Golden, Colorado. Through its unique and patented phosphoprotein and protein biomarker platform and LDTs, Theralink's technology targets multiple areas of oncology and drug development. In addition to the Company's first assay for advanced breast cancer, Theralink is actively working on a second assay that is planned to be pan-tumor for solid tumors across multiple tumor types such as ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, liver, head and neck, colorectal, lung, prostate, among others. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. Theralink intends to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, help reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Theralink Technologies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

