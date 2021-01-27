Theralink® Technologies Announces Milestone Event--The Commencement of Testing on its First Patients

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralink® Technologies (OTC: OBMP) ("Theralink" or the "Company"), a precision medicine molecular profiling company with a novel phosphoprotein-based Laboratory Developed Test (LDT), today announced that it has begun the testing of its first patients with the Theralink's Reverse Phase Protein Array (RPPA) technology. Theralink's RPPA testing measures the direct activation state for dozens of drug targets at once potentially providing oncologists with key information about the patient's specific tumor. Theralink's unique assay is the only commercial LDT assay on the market that can measure the activation/phosphorylation state of dozens of drug targets directly from a tumor biopsy.

"We are pleased to have launched Theralink's RPPA testing with Dr. Matthew Schwartz, who is a radiation oncologist with Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada. With our unique molecular profiling assay, that goes beyond a genomics-only approach, physicians throughout the country, with the exceptions below, will have access to potentially critically missing and actionable information to help them make time-sensitive treatment decisions for their patients," said Mick Ruxin, M.D., President & CEO of Theralink.

The initial use for the Theralink assay for breast cancer is for patients with:

Late Stage (stage III-IV) Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Late Stage (stage III-IV) HER2+ Breast Cancer

Late Stage (stage III-IV) ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer

Metastatic Breast Cancer

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

Theralink is now accepting patients' breast cancer tumor biopsies from all physicians across the US except those physicians located in New York and California, which will be accepted upon Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification from those two states.

Theralink's patented RPPA testing is designed to provide new protein and phosphoprotein biomarkers through the direct and quantitative measurement of the expression levels of a protein drug target and pathways surrounding it. This testing gives physicians data-driven support to help them make decisions and help them enable new predictive protein biomarker-based therapy selection. Theralink can measure the activation state of key drug targets and signaling pathways within a microscopic quantity of tumor sample.

"The Theralink assay for breast cancer may reveal therapeutic options for oncologists and in turn, may provide better outcomes for breast cancer patients. Theralink's testing is initially for breast cancer, but we plan to offer the Theralink assay for numerous other cancer types in the near future," concluded Dr. Ruxin.

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, molecular profiling and precision medicine company with a CLIA-certified laboratory located in Golden, Colorado. Through its unique and patented phosphoprotein and protein biomarker platform and LDTs, Theralink's technology targets multiple areas of oncology and drug development. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. Theralink intends to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Theralink Technologies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Theralink Technologies