Theralytics Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralytics , one of the highest-rated ABA practice management and data collection platforms, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II examination as of December 5, 2025. This achievement reinforces Theralytics' commitment to protecting sensitive information and upholding the highest standards of security and system integrity.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"Security and data integrity are central to our mission at Theralytics," said Zo Rana, Founder and CEO. "With SOC 2 Type II compliance and an audit completed with no exceptions, we are proud to stand among the few ABA practice management and data collection platforms operating at this level of security maturity. Our team remains committed to strengthening our safeguards so providers can depend on Theralytics with full confidence."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Congratulations to Theralytics for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Theralytics, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

This milestone underscores Theralytics' ongoing investment in security and its commitment to supporting ABA providers with a platform they can trust at scale.

About Theralytics

Theralytics is an ABA software company founded by a BCBA that is dedicated to empowering ABA practices with streamlined operations and simplified data collection. Theralytics bridges the gap between managing complex ABA practices and the need for simplicity and security. With tools for scheduling, billing, documentation, and reporting, it streamlines workflows, allowing ABA practices to focus more on patient care. For more information about Theralytics, visit theralytics.net .

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com .

