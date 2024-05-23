Theranica: 1 IN 4 ADOLESCENTS SUFFER FROM MIGRAINE DISEASE AND ARE AT RISK FOR LONG-TERM DISABILITY

Uncovering the hidden crisis and why treatments and insurance coverage are falling short.

BACKGROUND

Migraine disease is complex and non-curable, affecting 100 million adolescents. According to the Cleveland Clinic, 28% of teens have experienced a migraine. The impact of the disease can result in severe and consequential gaps in learning, the inability to participate socially, and long-term socioeconomic consequences. Studies show that the negative quality of life for these adolescents is similar to cancer.

Early diagnosis and safe intervention are critical to minimize the impact on a teen's quality of life and prevent long-term disability into adulthood linked to mental health issues, such as anxiety disorder, depression, or PTSD. Yet, until recently, treatment options forced serious tradeoffs.

Many adolescents and their parents are hesitant to use prescription drugs due to side effects and issues with treatment adherence. The majority of prescription medications for prevention and treatment were not originally developed or evaluated for adolescents and often come with poor tolerability and disruptive side effects. These medications also often require adult supervision and compliance to minimize adverse reactions. One class of drugs is linked to the increased risk of stroke and myocardial infarction and several others have the potential to form cancer-causing chemicals, according to the FDA.

This leaves a pressing need to change the standard of care for adolescents to manage their migraine disease without drugs or disruption. Controlling migraine disease in adolescents before they transition into adulthood is imperative to prevent long-term negative consequences and improve their quality of life.

The Hidden Crisis:

Untreated migraine disease as an adolescent increases the risk of becoming an adult with uncontrolled migraine and correlates to disability linked to mental health issues such as anxiety disorder, depression, or PTSD.





Headaches are one of the top 5 health problems in children and rank third in ER visits.





On average, adolescents with migraine disease miss 2x more school days than those without migraine.





Adolescents with migraine disease caused considerably higher annual per capita health care costs than children without a headache diagnosis.





Many health plans overlook the efficacy and safety associated with drug-free treatments, limiting adolescents to prescription medications for prevention and treatment that carry concerning side effects and can disrupt daily activities.





Adolescents aren't empowered to manage their conditions effectively and ensure that they feel safe and secure in the treatment options provided, especially as they prepare to navigate college and careers on their own.

Urgent Call to Action:

The need for non-drug, non-disruptive migraine treatment is now more important than ever—and should be covered by health plans.

Dr. Karissa Thal discusses the symptoms, statistics, and treatment options for migraine care, including the first-of-its-kind REN wearable, a non-drug, non-disruptive migraine treatment purpose-built for adolescents. Plus, Courtney Clarke, an 18-year-old college-bound student, shares her personal story of how migraine has affected her life as an adolescent and how she found a safe, easy, and effective way to manage her disease.

MORE ABOUT DR. THAL AND COURTNEY CLARKE:

Dr. Karissa Thal is a physician in State College, Pennsylvania. She earned her Bachelor of Science from The Schreyer Honors College at The Pennsylvania State University. She earned her M.D. at The Penn State College of Medicine and completed her residency with Penn State Health at the Mount Nittany Medical Center. During her residency, Dr. Thal served as Chief Resident and she also received a certificate of appreciation from the Penn State Navy and ROTC programs, recognizing her work during the COVID-19 pandemic. She completed a certificate course in Advanced Headache Diagnosis and Management at Thomas Jefferson University.

Courtney is a senior in high school. She has been suffering from chronic migraine disease since her early teens. Courtney and her parents have tried numerous treatment options throughout her diagnosis, from drug treatment plans to multiple ER visits. Her chronic migraine disease has significantly impacted her teenage years, making her studies, extracurricular activities, and time with friends and family often challenging. Courtney's struggle caused her to organize the student group Access, a supportive community for those with chronic illnesses at her school. She's also persevered and excelled in academics despite her migraine challenges. Courtney will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall. She plans to study nuclear engineering.

