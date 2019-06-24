Theranica Appoints Senior Executives to Lead its New USA Subsidiary

NETANYA, Israel and MONTCLAIR, New Jersey, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica Bioelectronics (Theranica), a biomedical technology company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain disorders, announced today the establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Theranica USA, headquartered in Montclair, NJ, and the appointment of senior executives to lead the commercialization of Nerivio. The announcement comes after in May 2019 when Theranica was granted FDA De Novo authorization to market the Nerivio, the first smartphone-controlled wearable device for acute treatment of migraine.

Scott Szymanski joined as President of Theranica USA. David Warshawsky, PhD, joined as Vice President of Business Development and Operations and Alix Bennett, PhD, joined as Senior Director of Medical Affairs.

"Szymanski, Warshawsky and Bennett make a highly skilled team, the core leadership of the newly established Theranica USA. They will lead the launch of our innovative, affordable, non-invasive, drug-free alternative for acute migraine in the US," said Alon Ironi, CEO and Co-founder of Theranica.

Migraine ranks as the third most prevalent disease in the world, affecting more than 1 billion people globally and 39 million Americans. Placed on the upper arm at the onset of a migraine attack, Nerivio uses smartphone-controlled electronic pulses to trigger Conditioned Pain Modulation (CPM) to inhibit migraine-associated headache and other symptoms. The device is indicated for acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adult patients who do not have chronic migraine.

Scott Szymanski brings over 25 years of pharmaceutical experience. In the last 12 years Scott has supported the commercialization and promotion of multiple acute migraine medications in a variety of senior business roles. Scott is a graduate of the US Naval Academy and received his MBA from the University of Connecticut.

"Theranica's patient-controlled, drug-free approach to pain management provides an important effective alternative to current migraine solutions on the market, especially for patients who are contra-indicated or non-responsive to drug-based medications, or cannot tolerate the side effects of current therapies," said Szymanski.

David Warshawsky, PhD, brings more than 20 years of international experience in biopharma drug discovery and development, computational biology and software, digital health and medical devices and has founded several companies in therapeutic fields including neurology and oncology. David received his PhD from the University of Illinois in Chicago and was a research fellow at Harvard.

Dr. Alix Bennett, PhD, brings 20 years of pharmaceutical medical affairs experience in migraine and other neurological disorders, as well as 10 years of research and patient care on the faculties of Yale and Weill-Cornell Schools of Medicine. She is a co-author of multiple scientific publications on migraine. Alix trained at Harvard University and University of Houston.

"Theranica USA will rapidly build a streamlined operation and a nationwide commercial team to support affordable access for migraine patients across the US to Theranica's Nerivio wearable therapeutic device," added Szymanski.

About Theranica

Theranica Bioelectronics, founded in 2016, is dedicated to combining advanced neuromodulation therapy with modern wireless technology to develop proprietary electroceuticals that address prevalent medical conditions and diseases. Nerivio™, Theranica's first FDA authorized to market device, is a low-cost, wearable for the acute treatment of migraine. Theranica will continue to use its proprietary technology to develop additional solutions to other pain disorders.

