Theranica Expands Accessibility of Nerivio™ to U.S. Migraine Patients Via Partnership With Telemedicine Platform, Cove

NETANYA, Israel, and NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica Bioelectronics (Theranica), a bio-medical technology company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, and Cove , a healthcare company that provides increased access to innovative migraine treatments, alongside ongoing migraine management, announced today the expanded availability of Nerivio™, a novel FDA-authorized prescribed wearable for acute treatment of migraine, on Cove's advanced telemedicine platform.

Nerivio, applied to the upper arm when a migraine begins, uses electrical signals to inhibit incoming pain messages to the brain. Treatment intensity is controlled via the Nerivio app. For best results, Nerivio should be worn for 45 minutes.

Before becoming available on Cove, Nervio could only be accessed in the nation's leading headache clinics, located in limited geographic areas. Rather than waiting weeks or months to get an appointment at these in-demand facilities, Cove offers migraine sufferers immediate access to this potentially life-changing treatment.

The smartphone-controlled wearable device is the first drug-free migraine therapy to be made available on Cove. As a non-invasive treatment option for acute migraine, Nerivio is being offered on Cove's platform alongside a broad range of preventive and acute migraine treatments. The digital platform connects individuals with physicians to provide easy access to specialized migraine care. According to a recent article published in the Journal of Headache and Pain, Nerivio users reported comparable relief from migraines compared to acute pharmacological options.

"Cove is dedicated to providing effective, specialized care to migraine sufferers via our telemedicine services and our ongoing care management," said Caroline Hofmann, Cove's General Manager. "We see Nerivio as an ideal addition to our platform, due to its intuitive and comfortable design, evidence-based efficacy and easy operation from a patient's smartphone. We are excited to add this innovative acute migraine treatment option for migraine sufferers across the nation."

The announcement follows a recent study published in Neurology that found telemedicine non-inferior to in-person evaluation for neurological disorders, as measured by both patient and caregiver satisfaction. The study included evidence that telemedicine provides benefits of reduced costs, increased access and improved outcomes.

"It often takes time for patients with migraine to find an effective treatment plan," said Dr. Robert Cowan, Professor of Neurology and Chief of the Division of Headache Medicine at Stanford University. "By offering a variety of effective and affordable treatment options, combined with an online healthcare professional consultation service that can be accessed from home, we significantly accelerate the journey to relief and improved health outcomes. Clinically proven neuromodulation devices are crucial for helping patients who may be sensitive to side-effects presented by pharmacological options, or for those seeking a drug-free approach."

"For those living with migraine, quick access to relief is a top priority and we are proud to partner with Cove to bring the benefits of Nerivio to more patients," said Theranica co-founder and CEO Alon Ironi. "Cove's service is designed to bring migraine relief to those in need simply and swiftly, and this partnership aligns with our mission of making digital health therapies both affordable and accessible."

Migraine patients interested in Cove's services can start the consultation here .

About Cove

Cove is a full-service healthcare company that offers personalized treatment solutions for migraine sufferers. Cove aims to empower migraine sufferers by providing direct access to high-quality, affordable migraine care, personalized to each customer and their specific needs. In addition to Nerivio, Cove now offers acute pain relief medications, preventative medications, anti-nausea medications, and clinically-proven supplements. Visit www.withcove.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Theranica

Theranica Bio-Electronics is dedicated to creating effective, safe, affordable, low-side effect electroceuticals for idiopathic pain conditions. The company's award-winning flagship product, Nerivio™, is the first FDA-cleared smartphone-controlled prescription wearable device for acute migraine treatment. Setting the foundation of therapeutic alternative to pharmacological options within the migraine industry, Theranica is expanding its proprietary technology to offer additional solutions for other pain conditions.



Learn more by visiting our website, www.theranica.com and following us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

Finn Partners

Ellie.Hanson@finnpartners.com

+1-929-222-8006

Theranica Contact:

Ronen Jashek

ronenj@theranica.com

+972-72-390-9750

Cove Contact:

Josie Zohny

josie@thirtymadison.com

+1-917-742-3777

SOURCE Theranica; Cove

Related Links

https://www.withcove.com/

