Theranica Named 2020 'Game Changer' by CB Insights

NETANYA, Israel, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a bio-medical technology company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain disorders, announced today that it was named one of CB Insights' Game Changers for 2020. Theranica was recognized for combining neuromodulation therapy with wireless technology to address medical conditions such as migraines and helping to create a drug-free future for chronic illness. The company's first product, Nerivio™ received De Novo authorization to market from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year.

CB Insights selected 36 global companies across 12 categories, identifying emerging trends to watch and "high momentum companies pioneering technology with the potential to transform society and economies for the better." Theranica is the only Israel-based company to have been named to the exclusive group.

"We are honored to be named among CB Insight's list of companies that have potential to change the world," said Alon Ironi, Co-Founder and CEO of Theranica. "Migraine is a debilitating disease that demands intervention. Theranica's approach to acute treatment of migraine suggests a drug-free option as a first line therapy. Utilizing the brain's native conditioned pain modulation response has been shown to offer an affordable, drug-free, non-invasive alternative to drug-based medications."

Theranica's Nerivio™ is the first smartphone-controlled wearable device for the acute treatment of migraine. Placed on the upper arm upon onset of a migraine attack, the prescribed device uses smartphone-controlled electronic pulses to wirelessly stimulate a conditioned pain modulation response to mitigate pain and keep track of migraine episodes. Nerivio is available in select headache and migraine clinics throughout the U.S., and priced affordably at $99. It was also recently named one of TIME's best inventions of 2019.

