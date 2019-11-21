Theranica's Nerivio™ Named in TIME's List of 100 Best Inventions of 2019

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica Bioelectronics (Theranica), a bio-medical technology company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain disorders, announced today that its novel smartphone-controlled prescription migraine wearable device, Nerivio™, is recognized in TIME Magazine's annual list of the 100 Best Inventions. The list highlights 100 inventions that are making the world better, smarter and more enjoyable.

"We are honored to be recognized by TIME and thrilled to see Nerivio listed alongside inventions that are shaping the future," said Alon Iron, CEO and co-founder of Theranica. "At Theranica we believe that migraine solutions should be affordable and accessible. We are proud of the non-invasive, low side-effect and drug-free alternative that Nerivio offers and remain dedicated to bringing effective relief to individuals around the world living with migraine."

TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories from editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an application process. Each contender was evaluated on key factors including originality, effectiveness, influence and ambition. The review process results in 100 groundbreaking inventions that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what is possible.

Nerivio™ is the first smartphone-controlled wearable device for the acute treatment of migraine. Placed on the upper arm, it uses smartphone-controlled electronic pulses to wirelessly remotely stimulate a Conditioned Pain Modulation response to mitigate pain and keep track of migraine episodes. Nerivio received De Novo approval to market from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2019 and subsequently opened its United States subsidiary in the first phase of its global product launch. Nerivio is available in select headache and migraine clinics throughout the country and priced affordably at $99.

About Theranica

Theranica Bio-Electronics, founded in 2016, is dedicated to combining advanced neuromodulation therapy with modern wireless technology to develop proprietary electroceuticals that address prevalent medical conditions and diseases. Nerivio™, Theranica's first FDA authorized to market device, is a wearable for acute treatment of migraine. Theranica will continue to use its proprietary technology to develop additional solutions to other pain disorders.

About aMoon

aMoon is a global HealthTech VC fund based in Israel. The fund aims to accelerate cure for life-threatening diseases and reduce major cost-drivers in healthcare, by leveraging the growing convergence of healthcare and technology. Learn more by visiting the website, www.amoon.fund.

