Theranos Announces Management Transition

NEWARK, Calif., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Theranos, Inc., announced today that Elizabeth Holmes has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and David Taylor, the Company's General Counsel, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel.
Ms. Holmes remains with the Company as Founder and Chair of the Board.
