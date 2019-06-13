Theranos Whistleblower, U.K. Serious Fraud Office Director, Former White House CIO and Bill Browder to Speak at Anti-Fraud Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranos Whistleblower Tyler Shultz, U.K. Serious Fraud Office (SFO) Director Lisa Osofsky, cybersecurity expert Theresa Payton, Kremlin critic Bill Browder and other experts will address more than 3,400 anti-fraud professionals gathering this week for the sold out 30th Annual ACFE Global Fraud Conference.

Payton, the former White House Chief Information Officer, will share the latest in cybersecurity threats and trends with attendees. "Organizations are doing a horrible job at cybersecurity and privacy protections," Payton told Fraud Magazine. "We see attacks hiding in encrypted communications and traffic. There's also a new playbook that Russia perfected during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which nation states and cybercriminal groups are using. That playbook is the evolution of hacking social sentiments and using misinformation campaigns. Russia used it to create public unrest around the globe and provoke arguments on both sides of issues. In the future, cybercriminals could use it to defame individuals, industries and organizations."

Osofsky, who worked for Goldman Sachs and the FBI before her time at the SFO, says one of the positive trends she's seen is the cooperation between different governments and enforcement agencies around the world. "Sophisticated economic criminals are adept at hiding their money and covering the trails to it, and it takes patience and skill to follow them and bring them to justice. We typically need cooperation from authorities in other jurisdictions, which can take time," she said. "Coordination among agencies — both domestically and internationally — has improved and grows stronger by the day … Combating fraud, bribery and corruption effectively requires a whole government response and strong global partnerships."

The conference, which marks the world's largest gathering of fraud fighters, will take place June 23-28, 2019, at the Austin Convention Center. More than 100 educational sessions and panels will be presented by leading experts in the anti-fraud field, focusing on subjects including the dark web, money laundering, elder fraud and ethics.

