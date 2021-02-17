TheraNow Launches Telehealth Pain Relief Solution

TYLER, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraNow, a pioneer in telehealth rehabilitation and online physical therapy services, today announced the launch of their new mobile app and web platform for effective pain relief. TheraNow is a leading HIPAA compliant solution that provides convenient and reliable online therapeutic services through board certified physical therapists and health experts across the nation through video consultations.

TheraNow's user-friendly platform can be accessed through the mobile app or website and is an all-in-one program with features including online rehabilitation sessions, home exercise programs, functional training, progress tracking and more.

In today's world of social distancing, TheraNow provides an advanced, custom solution to help people heal and find relief from pain in the comfort of their own home.

TheraNow's broad network of trained health experts provide personalized therapy and exercise plans for patients suffering from acute or chronic pain, sports injuries or joint pain. Through the use of TheraNow's rehabilitation services, patients can recover faster, experience decreased pain when performing daily tasks, and see increased improvements in both mental and physical fitness.

CDC guidelines urge healthcare providers to reduce the use of opioids in favor of safe alternatives for pain management. With 2 out of 3 drug-based overdose deaths involving opioids, TheraNow focuses on customized exercise-based therapy proven by clinical studies to have positive outcomes. Most Americans prefer this, with 78% saying they prefer non-drug alternatives to treating their physical pain and 41% stating that physical therapy is the most effective non-drug option.

"The pandemic has exposed the flaws in our existing system to effectively treat patients in a way that is tailored to their specific needs," says Dr. Ashok Gupta, Chief Operating Officer for TheraNow. "TheraNow uses the convenience of telehealth technology to bring experts in the field of musculoskeletal disorders, pain management and rehabilitation directly to the patient. It's a new paradigm in healthcare, and one that has been proven out through our work with institutional clients and partners. Now, this form of safe pain relief is available for anyone. We've effectively democratized pain management, and it couldn't come any sooner for patients confined to their homes suffering from pain."

In February 2020, the CDC issued guidance advising persons and health care providers to adopt social distancing practices, specifically recommending that health care facilities and providers offer clinical services through virtual means such as telehealth. Since then, patients have been fully embracing the adoption of telehealth; 91% of patients say that telehealth would help them stick to appointments and follow wellness regimens as dictated by their doctor. As the industry continues to shift from in-person care to virtual care, research shows that this trend won't end with the pandemic: 83% of patients expect to use telemedicine after the pandemic resolves.

TheraNow may be covered by insurance and patients can initiate services within 24 to 48 hours of signing up. Plans start from $75 for an initial 30 minute consultation session, with additional 30 minute session bundles that can be purchased in packs of four and eight. The company was awarded "Most Innovative Technology" in 2018 at the 95th American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM). Learn more at https://www.theranow.com .

