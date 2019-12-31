Therap Announces EVV Solution for Pennsylvania Disability Providers for Compliance with 21st Century CURES Act EVV Mandate

HARRISBURG, Penn., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With states facing increasing pressure to meet the upcoming deadline for implementing EVV, Therap offers a ready-to-implement solution that captures federally required data elements, including Type of service performed, Individual receiving the service, Date of the service, Location of service delivery, Staff providing the service, and Begin and End time of the service. Therap's EVV solution is built for providers supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Pennsylvania who are already using Therap for their daily documentation, communication, reporting and billing needs.

Therap's Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)/Scheduling module is designed to meet Federal requirements and adjustments. Therap's Electronic Visit Verification tools are a comprehensive solution simplifying the service delivery authentication process. Therap's EVV tools assist providers with collecting data from the point of service by the service provider. With geolocation and timestamp features, staff can check in/out electronically and remotely with a single swipe from their handheld device. The app captures time and date stamp during entry and every view, access or update thereafter.

Also available are offline check-in and Interactive Voice Response (IVR), the ability to call in via a telephone number. Therap also has capabilities for attestation, service verification, caregiver tasks and the ability to report on all of this information. Therap has aggregator capabilities as well.

Providers using Therap to submit their billing directly to Pennsylvania's Promise system benefit from using Therap for EVV. Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module is linked with Therap's billing suite of features, providing options to configure schedules for units of each service available and service unit utilization. Schedules are linked to service authorizations for generating claims according to the utilization of billing units through primary check in/out information entered by staff.

Therap's HIPAA-compliant software is widely used in home and community-based waiver services (HCBS) and other human services settings, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging, and home health for documentation, communication and reporting. Therap provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations.

