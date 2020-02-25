Therap Enhances its HIPAA-Compliant Secure Messaging and Communication Tool

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Secure Communications feature, which facilitates the exchange of information among system users within an agency, across agencies providing services to an individual in common, and with family members, guardians, state overseers, case managers and others, underwent improvements in the system's recent updates, including an enhanced user interface. The Secure Communications tool allows users to share messages securely, accounting for HIPAA compliance.

Therap comprehensive tools improve quality of service, client outcomes, and accountability within Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS) programs, including agencies providing services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In using the electronic health record system, daily communication and reporting between state agencies, shared service providers, staff, families and external team members becomes seamless. The Secure Communications (SComm) module provides the functionality users expect from email in composing and sending messages, managing folders, drafts and group messages, while complying with HIPAA in providing security and access for any shared documentation or discussion linked to an individual when communicating with a fellow agency staff or assigned users outside of the agency.

The module's advanced search option makes search results easier with improvements to the criteria and parameters. Enhancements to the module save users steps in selecting and sending messages and in the display, bringing the module up-to-date with features rolled out elsewhere across the platform. The secure communication tool is integrated with Therap's role-based access controls, ensuring that Protected Health Information (PHI) is exchanged only with staff already privileged to view that information for that individual.

Other feature enhancements include a flexible recipient selection scheme allowing users to select multiple recipients, now including user names, or a combination of users by role access or program access. As messages can be prioritized by the level of urgency, users can select whether they want notifications sent securely to their email or text by configuring the notification level(s) they'd like to be alerted, especially as external contacts who may not use Therap as part of day-to-day documentation and review.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA-compliant Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities software is used in Home & Community-Based Services settings (HCBS) for documentation, communication, and reporting, and by the broader Long Term Supports & Services (LTSS) community. Therap offers a single software solution for data-driven outcomes, quality assurance, and electronic Medicaid and private billing.

Source: Therap Services

