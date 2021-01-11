Therap Releases IDF Provider Configuration feature for the Individual Demographic Form (IDF) to assist HCBS and LTSS Providers in maintaining essential information of Individuals

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Individual Demographic Form (IDF) is designed to assist the providers in documenting and maintaining essential information of individuals in the Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and the broader Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) community in a HIPAA-compliant manner. Information of individuals such as race, ethnicity, SSN, Medicaid number, addresses, contact details, and more, along with their basic identification details such as name, date of birth, physical features, and others can be documented. Furthermore, attachments of photographs and scanned documents related to the individuals can be stored in a secure manner.

The IDF Provider Configuration feature allows provider administrators to configure the information of individuals so that they may select the most appropriate information to be arranged within each custom PDF export. Users will then be able to generate that downloadable PDF from the IDF and Individual Home Page modules. Users have an 'Emergency Data Form' configuration created by default for PDF Configuration with the following PDF items included:

Residential Address

Mailing Address

Individual Details

ID Numbers

Medical Information

Behavior

Guidelines

Insurance

Program Enrollments

Active Contacts

Active Shared Contacts

Active Allergies

Active Diagnoses

Active Medications

Advance Directives

This default configuration can be modified or deleted according to preference. In addition to this default configuration available, administrators may create additional PDF configurations.

Therap's oversight users can utilize additional features that are available on the oversight IDF Provider Configuration page. The IDF Provider Configuration feature offers oversight administrators the options to enable an 'Enable Linked Provider Unified View' option, 'Enable Unified View' option and 'Shareable with Linked Providers' option. These additional options allow oversight administrators to include multiprovider data when configuring PDF Configurations for a unified view of information entered across the different providers. Linked provider users can then generate PDFs and access multiprovider data across the different providers.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in HCBS settings for documentation, communication, reporting, and billing, and by the broader LTSS community.

Learn more at https://www.therapservices.net/

Related Links

https://help.therapservices.net/app/individual-demographic-form

SOURCE Therap Services

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

