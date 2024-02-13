Therap Services' Advanced Medication History Tool Enhances Efficient Medication Recording for Improved Individual Care by Support Professionals

Therap Services

Feb. 13, 2024

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, a leader in providing electronic record and documentation solutions for agencies and care professionals in Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS), Home & Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services settings, offers a comprehensive system for medication recording, history, and administration. Designed to enhance health and medication data tracking for improved outcomes, the Medication History tool simplifies the recording, monitoring, and managing of medication schedules for caregivers, making the process easier and more efficient.

The tool's 'Import from Excel' function has been optimized, allowing users with specific roles to efficiently enter multiple medications for an individual at once. Enhanced reporting capabilities enable users to generate detailed Medication History Reports and Custom Reports; additionally the tool includes a feature for medication lookup to avoid the duplication of medication entries by enabling users to verify existing information within the system.

In addition, Therap's Medication History tool is a component of its Health Tracking modules, offering a flexible approach to recording and monitoring various health data and generating detailed reports. The tool encompasses a wide range of medical events like appointments, blood glucose, vital signs, and more. It also interfaces with First Databank (FDB) — the leading integrated drug database of the US, linking detailed information to prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and prescribed medical supplies.

The Medication History tool is effectively utilized in conjunction with Therap's Medication Administration Record (MAR) module, allowing for data entered into the Medication History form to automatically populate within the MAR module and other relevant Therap modules. Such interconnectivity can help boost the efficiency and comprehensiveness of healthcare documentation and management, streamlining the process and ensuring that all pertinent information is consistently updated and accessible across the various modules.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive eSolution for Person-Centered services, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-esolution-for-person-centered-services/ 

About Therap
Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

