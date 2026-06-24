Therap Services Enhances Human Services Documentation with Advanced AI Analysis Tools

TORRINGTON, Conn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has launched enhanced AI Analysis tools. The release introduces two powerful capabilities: Health Care Analysis and Person Centered Discovery Analysis, designed to transform complex agency data into actionable insights.

Actionable Insights from Complex Data

Therap AI Analysis

Synthesizing months of documentation can overwhelm care teams. Fully integrated within the Therap platform, Therap's new AI Analysis Tool allows providers to easily run high-level or deep-dive analyses across Case Notes, Daily Notes, and ISP Data. This tailored approach significantly reduces administrative burnout, streamlines reporting, and allows providers to keep their focus where it belongs: on the individuals they support.

Key Enhancements and New Features

Person Centered Discovery Analysis: Aggregates up to three years of data from Personal Focus Worksheets and Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) forms—including Life Trajectory and Integrated Supports Star forms—to better track individual goals and personal growth.

Aggregates up to three years of data from Personal Focus Worksheets and Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) forms—including Life Trajectory and Integrated Supports Star forms—to better track individual goals and personal growth. Health Care Analysis: Evaluates up to three years of clinical history from Health Care Reports to track medical trends and improve care outcomes.

Evaluates up to three years of clinical history from Health Care Reports to track medical trends and improve care outcomes. Role-Based Security: Administrators can assign specific "Skills" to distinct staff roles via the redesigned Therap AI Skill Assignment page, ensuring secure and tailored access.

To maintain data integrity, the system alerts users if source records are updated after an analysis is run.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do these tools benefit providers? Therap's AI Analysis tool automates the review of massive datasets, freeing up staff to focus on direct individual care.

Therap's AI Analysis tool automates the review of massive datasets, freeing up staff to focus on direct individual care. What documents can be analyzed by Therap's AI Analysis tool? Health Care Reports, T-Logs, Case Notes, ISP Data, Personal Focus Worksheets, and Charting the LifeCourse forms.

Health Care Reports, T-Logs, Case Notes, ISP Data, Personal Focus Worksheets, and Charting the LifeCourse forms. How are user permissions managed? System admins control access by assigning specific AI skills to staff based on their roles.

System admins control access by assigning specific AI skills to staff based on their roles. What happens if a source document is edited after an analysis is generated? A warning message will appear at the top of the form stating: "The Data used to generate this Analysis has changed. Please consider re-generating the Analysis."

For more information about Therap's AI solutions, please visit:

AI Tools Designed for Human Service Providers

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at:

https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services