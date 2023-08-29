Therap Services Granted New U.S. Patent for its Method and System of Capturing Person-Centered Healthcare Data

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for caregivers and agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, is pleased to announce that it has been granted U.S. Patent #11,728,016. The patent relates to Therap's system and method for recording healthcare information of individuals in care while preserving proof of service delivery data, and ensuring that no information is deleted. This system comprises a device for capturing person-centered data and sending an identification signal; it also includes components such as memory for storing device rules, a buffer, a database, and a processor.

The processor is designed to accept device identification signals and captured data, subsequently retrieving the rules from memory. Depending on the rules, the processor decides if the data should be saved in the database or held in the buffer. The processor performs an analysis after assessing the content of the recorded data and other aspects such as the device's location, the time of data recording, the individual's identification, and their activity. After this assessment and based on the rules, the processor decides if the analyzed data qualifies as proof of service delivery data that needs to be retained in the database or if it needs to be eliminated from the buffer.

Human service agencies are increasingly focusing on person-centered documentation for every supported individual. This documentation can range from videos and audio recordings to sensor telemetry systems that capture data of events. Person-centered data might encompass goals, outcomes, medication errors, non-person centered public data, or Protected Health Information (PHI). It is imperative to ensure that once this data is stored, it is not deleted so that data integrity is preserved, especially given the critical nature of PHI and other information required for compliance with federal or government regulations. This becomes even more crucial considering that many individuals receive services from various organizations. Therap stands at the vanguard of this technological evolution, offering secure solutions for capturing healthcare data in the human services sector.

For more information on patents received by Therap Services, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/patents/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services