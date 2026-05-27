Therap Services Introduces AI Translator to Enhance Multilingual Documentation for Human Services Providers

TORRINGTON, Conn., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has introduced an AI Translator tool designed to support providers in delivering more inclusive and accessible services through multilingual documentation.

Enhancing Multilingual Communication in Human Services

As providers serve increasingly diverse populations, effective communication across languages has become essential to delivering quality, person-centered care. The Therap AI Translator enables organizations to translate service-related documentation into multiple languages, improving understanding among individuals, families, and care teams. By making critical information more accessible, it supports better engagement and more informed decision-making.

Integrated AI for Efficient and Accurate Documentation

Fully integrated within the Therap system, the AI Translator allows users to translate documents directly within existing workflows without relying on external tools. It supports commonly used records such as case notes, person-centered plans, and assessments, reducing the time and effort required for manual translation. Designed with an understanding of human services terminology, the tool enhances accuracy, minimizes misinterpretation, and helps streamline documentation processes while supporting compliance and efficient service delivery.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How does the Therap AI Translator support I/DD and HCBS providers?

The tool translates key service documentation into 50+ languages within Therap, improving communication and accessibility for families, and care teams. It also streamlines workflows, reduces manual effort, and enhances accuracy in person-centered care.

What types of documents can be translated?

Therap AI Translator supports versions of documents such as case notes, person-centered plans, assessments, and other service-related records commonly used in I/DD and HCBS settings.

How accurate is the Therap AI Translator?

Unlike generic translation tools, it is designed to understand human services terminology and context, improving accuracy and reducing the risk of misinterpretation in critical documentation.

Does the AI Translator require external tools or software?

No, the AI Translator is fully integrated within the Therap system, allowing users to translate documents directly within their existing workflows and maintain HIPAA compliance.

For more information about Therap's AI solutions, please visit:

AI Tools Designed for Human Service Providers

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at:

https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services, LLC