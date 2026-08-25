Therap Services Launches New AI Analysis Skills for Advanced Sleep Tracking and Incident Identification

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has launched new specialized AI Analysis skills. The update introduces skills for GER Identification (Case Note and ISP Data), and Sleep Analysis (T-Log) to help human services providers transform daily documentation into actionable clinical insights.

Targeted AI Skills for Smarter Care Tracking

Synthesizing ongoing narrative records can overwhelm direct support professionals and clinical teams. Fully integrated within the Therap system, the new AI Analysis capabilities evaluate complex data sets to streamline documentation review. The Sleep Analysis (T-Log) skill aggregates daily log entries to identify sleep patterns and track overnight rest. Meanwhile, the GER Identification skills scan Case Notes and ISP Data to assist teams in recognizing potential incidents, helping agencies maintain quality assurance and support timely follow-up reporting.

Delivering Actionable Insights and Role-Based Control for Care Teams

The expanded AI Analysis module translates routine documentation into clear summaries, helping care teams identify health and behavioral patterns that might otherwise be overlooked. This supports informed decision-making and person-centered care. To maintain security, administrators can easily assign specific AI skills by user role, ensuring tailored access across the organization while cutting administrative overhead.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What new skills are available in Therap's AI Analysis module?

The release introduces three new skills: GER Identification (Case Note and ISP Data) , and Sleep Analysis (T-Log) for I/DD and HCBS providers.

The release introduces three new skills: , and for providers. How do Therap's AI Analysis tools help human services providers improve quality of care?

Therap AI Analysis tools aggregate historical documentation to highlight trends, surface potential safety incidents, and track sleep patterns, helping teams reduce administrative burden and focus on proactive, person-centered support.

Therap AI Analysis tools aggregate historical documentation to highlight trends, surface potential safety incidents, and track sleep patterns, helping teams reduce administrative burden and focus on proactive, person-centered support. Does using Therap's AI Analysis skills require third-party tools?

No. Therap AI Analysis features operate natively within the platform, supporting HIPAA compliance and data security without sending sensitive information outside the system.

For more information about Therap's AI solutions, please visit:

AI Tools Designed for Human Service Providers

About Therap Services

Therap Services provides HIPAA-compliant software for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing in human services settings.

Learn more: https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services