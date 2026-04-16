Therap Services Recognized with Software Advice 2026 Awards: Best for Quick Adoption/Easy Adoption in Home Health Care

TORRINGTON, Conn., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has once again been recognized for its outstanding contributions to the healthcare and human services industry.

Winning Categories

In the 2026 Software Advice research and awards, Therap Services was honored with: Best for Quick Adoption / Easy Adoption for Home Health Care.

This distinction is particularly meaningful as it reflects Therap's success in helping provider agencies leverage cutting-edge technology, such as AI-powered documentation summaries, without the steep learning curve often associated with new software. With an impressive overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 70 verified reviews, Therap continues to set the standard for user-centric design.

Hear From Our Users

"Our overall experience has been great. It offers a wide range of modules and training for employees. From bill tracking to documentation they have it all."

— Verified User via Software Advice

"Overall my experience here has been a positive one. I've been using this software at two different companies for the last 5+ years and have had very little problems with it." — Verified User via Software Advice

Raising the Bar in Electronic Health Record (EHR) Solutions

This recognition from Software Advice demonstrates Therap's ongoing impact in the human services landscape. By providing AI-driven tools that automate notes and create actionable reports in seconds, Therap ensures that the transition to digital documentation is seamless. Our focus remains on helping agencies minimize disruption so that direct support professionals can keep their focus exactly where it belongs: on the individuals receiving support.

Learn More

Visit www.softwareadvice.com/product/467875-Therap/reviews/ to read more reviews and learn about our 2026 distinctions.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at: https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services