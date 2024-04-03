Therap Services Reinforces Its Gold Partnership with ANCOR Through a Prominent Sponsorship and Exhibition Role at ANCOR Connect 2024

TORRINGTON, Conn., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, a leading provider of providing electronic documentation solutions to agencies and caregivers in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and broader human services sectors, is proud to announce its sponsorship and exhibition at the ANCOR Connect 2024, formerly known as the ANCOR Annual Conference. Taking place in Santa Fe, New Mexico, from April 8-10, this year's theme, "The Power of We," celebrates the collective strength and unity of the community services sector. It emphasizes the importance of collaboration and shared knowledge in advancing the quality of support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

As a Gold Partner of the American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR), Therap Services is committed to supporting the private provider industry's operational, management, and developmental needs. This partnership reflects a shared dedication to improving service delivery and outcomes for individuals in the LTSS, HCBS sectors by leveraging technology and collaborative networks.

ANCOR Connect 2024 aims to unite a diverse group of stakeholders, including executive leaders, program directors, direct support professionals, behavioral health specialists, case managers, nurses, administrative staff, and many others involved in the care and support of individuals. The conference serves as a premier platform for learning, networking, and community building, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers.

Attendees will have the chance to explore a range of topics pertinent to the human services community, from adaptive technologies and best practices to policy advancements and advocacy efforts. Therap Services will be exhibiting its suite of electronic health records systems, demonstrating how technology can facilitate better care, compliance, and efficiency.

Join Therap Services at ANCOR Connect 2024 for three days of insightful discussions, workshops, and collaboration. It's an opportunity to harness the "Power of We," driving innovation, adaptation, and success in an ever-changing landscape, which in turn drives progress in supporting individuals.

