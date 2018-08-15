Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, August 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: Scope and Methodology



This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global therapeutic plasma exchange market.The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5484113







The report is a combination of primary and secondary research.Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails.







Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases.The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors.







Growth rates for each segment within the global therapeutic plasma exchange market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.







A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the overview section.The report also provides insights into the key trends of the therapeutic plasma exchange market such as rise in prevalence of autoimmune diseases, cost advantage over IVIG treatment, and improvement in health care infrastructure in emerging economies.







Key market indicators influencing the global therapeutic plasma exchange market, including cost constraints and regulatory landscape, have been taken into consideration. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis of the major segments that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global therapeutic plasma exchange market.







Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year.The year-on-year growth of the global therapeutic plasma exchange market for each segment is also provided.







Additionally, market-related factors such as favorable reimbursement scenario, expanding applications in chronic diseases, side effects associated with plasmapheresis and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.







Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: Segmentation



Based on disease indication, the global therapeutic plasma exchange market has been segmented into neurological disorders, renal disorders, hematology disorders, metabolic disorders, and others.The neurological disorders segment has been classified into chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica, and Guillain-Barré syndrome.







The renal disorders segment has been categorized into post-renal transplant rejection, anti-glomerular basement membrane (anti-GMB) disease, and Wegener's granulomatosis.The hematology disorders segment has been divided into thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, hemolytic uremic syndrome, cryoglobulinemia, multiple myeloma, metabolic disorders, familial hypercholesterolaemia (homozygous), and fulminant Wilson disease.







In terms of end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.







In terms of region, the global therapeutic plasma exchange market has been segment into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.Additionally, the regions have been divided into major countries/sub-regions in each of the regions.







These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Mexico.







Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: Competitive Landscape



The report also profiles major players in the global therapeutic plasma exchange market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, Cerus Corporation, Hemacare Corporation, and Medica S.p.A.







The global therapeutic plasma exchange market has been segmented as follows:







Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, by Disease Indication



Neurological Disorders



Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy



Myasthenia Gravis



Multiple Sclerosis



Neuromyelitis Optica



Guillain-Barré Syndrome



Renal Disorders



Post-renal Transplant Rejection



Anti-GBM (Glomerular Basement Membrane) Disease



Wegener's Granulomatosis



Hematology Disorders



Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura



Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome



Cryoglobulinemia



Multiple Myeloma



Metabolic Disorders



Familial Hypercholesterolaemia (homozygous)



Fulminant Wilson Disease



Others







Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, by End-user



Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers







Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, by Region



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



Australia & New Zealand



Japan



China



India



Rest of Asia pacific



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries



South Africa



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa







SOURCE ReportBuyer

