Therapeutic Solutions International announced today appointment of J Christopher Mizer to the Advisory Board of its Campbell Neurosciences Division

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today the appointment of J Christopher Mizer to the Advisory Board of its Campbell Neurosciences Division.

Campbell Neurosciences is focused on developing a science-based approach to suicide prevention including a blood-based risk prediction test called the Campbell Score™ with an integrative nutraceutical, a drug repositioned, and a cell therapy based approach called the Campbell Protocol™. The Division is named after Kathleen Campbell, who was a victim of suicide.

"We are extremely blessed to have an individual who not only is a published scientist and has a neurosciences background, but also is internationally recognized as an entrepreneur and financier, to join us in our battle against this terrible condition" said Kalina O'Connor, Director of Campbell Neurosciences and daughter of Kathleen Campbell.

Christopher Mizer has over 25 years of extensive experience in alternative asset investing and value creation as an entrepreneur and financial expert. Mr. Mizer is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Vivaris Capital. He founded Vivaris Capital in June of 1998. Vivaris (formerly Lake Erie Capital) invests in and acquires middle-market businesses in a broad range of industries that are leaders in their market niches. Vivaris also sponsors transactions in the technology and life sciences industries.

"I strongly feel that suicide is a disease, that mental illness is a disease, and that current approaches are not addressing the core causes of this condition" said Mr. Mizer. "I look forward to working with advisors such as Dr. Santosh Kesari (one of the top neurologists in the USA) and Mr. Howard Leonhardt (inventor of the stent graft that treated more than 500,000 people) in advancing the important science being developed by the Company."

"We are extremely excited to work with Mr. Mizer, who has a deep interest in science and business, but most importantly helping change the world" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "Given Mr. Mizer's track record of optimizing value from potential, we are eager to initiate our collaboration which hopefully will end this terrible scourge on our society."

Prior to Vivaris Capital, Mr. Mizer served as Vice President of Key Corp. Capital Markets and Senior Accountant with Ernst & Young. He earned the Bachelor of Science and Master of Science (biology), Bachelor of Arts (economics), and Master of Business Administration (accounting and finance) degrees from Case Western Reserve University.

