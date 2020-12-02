Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Clinical Trial Assessing "Kaihani Score" Proprietary Biomarker Based Assay for Quantifying Gambling Addiction

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today opening of a clinical trial assessing ability of its proprietary "Kaihani Score" for quantifying severity of gambling addiction utilizing immunology-based protein biomarkers.

The study, which is listed on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) clinicaltrials.gov website1 will assess correlation between immune associated proteins which the Company previously found associated with addictive behaviors, and validated psychological means of quantifying gambling addiction.

"Online gambling represents an over 50-billion-dollar annual global market2, with a significant proportion of participants possessing addictive-like behavior. We sought to expand our work in the area of biological quantification of pathological behaviors to the significant problem of gambling addiction, which in comparison to other addictions, is highly understudied" said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development for the Company.

"Having seen close friends of mine undergo severe consequences as a result of their gambling addictions, I am honored that my colleagues at Therapeutic Solutions proposed we name our bio-assay for this pathology based on my surname" said Wais Kaihani, co-inventor of the Kaihani Score and consultant to the Company. "The correlations between various proteins associated with addictive behavior and cancer progression are astonishing. I am thankful for the leadership of our Company for supporting this investigation into what initially was a "gut feeling".

"We at Therapeutic Solutions International are pinpoint focused on developing, rapidly assessing, and commercializing game-changing technologies. We are thankful for the support our clinical trials have been receiving and are excited to launch our 3rd trial listed on the federal database" said Timothy Dixon, co-inventor and President and CEO of the Company. "By scientifically establishing the connection between abhorrent immunity, and behavioral abnormalities such as gambling, we hope to initiate a new wave of scientific research focused on leveraging the brain-immune interaction."

