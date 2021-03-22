Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Immunological Mechanism of Action of StemVacs-V™ iPSC Derived Cancer Immunotherapeutic

ELK CITY, Idaho, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today new data demonstrating its StemVacs-V iPSC derived dendritic cell product stimulates two distinct immunological mechanisms responsible for its anticancer activity in animal studies.

In a series of experiments, Company scientists observed that mice bearing B16 melanoma treated with StemVacs-V possessed an increased T cell response towards the tumor associated antigen Brother of the Regulator of Imprinted Sites. Additionally, examination of tumors regressing as a result of StemVacs-V treatment, revealed increased macrophage and natural killer cell infiltration. Depletion of either T cells or natural killer cells in treated mice abrogated the cancer-reducing activity of StemVacs-V.

"As we advance our stem derived product towards FDA filing, it is critical to demonstrate not only reproducible efficacy but also distinct mechanisms of action" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International. "We are particularly excited by the dual mechanism of action displayed by StemVacs-V, suggesting possible advantages to other cancer therapies which usually only stimulate either adaptive or innate immunity."

"Although current immunotherapies such as checkpoint inhibitors have resulted in remissions in numerous types of advanced cancers, these approaches still fail to produce a meaningful response in tumors considered immunologically "cold"" said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development for the Company. "Given that tumors which respond to checkpoint inhibitors are usually characterized by natural killer cell infiltration, we are currently exploring the possibility of utilizing StemVacs-V as a sensitizer for other FDA approved immunotherapies."

"We are extremely excited about the rapid rate our team is advancing the StemVacs-V product, which promises to be a type of immunotherapy that is: a) easy to produce in large quantities; b) can be tailored to specific biological characteristics of different cancers; and c) appears safe and highly potent in existing animal studies" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company.

