Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Positive QuadraMune™ Clinical Trial Data

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today new data from its clinical trial demonstrating an almost doubling of immune cell activity in healthy volunteers which were ingesting QuadraMune™ daily for a week.

Investigators analyzed blood for production of an immunological protein called "interleukin-2" after stimulation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28. The substantial increase in interleukin-2 is believed to predict that immunological cells such as T cells and NK cells, which are needed to fight viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, possess enhanced function after QuadraMune™ administration.

Currently the Company is running a clinical trial on QuadraMune™ for preventing COVD-19 in health care workers1. The clinical trial is listed on the National Institutes of Health Clinical Trial Database www.clinicaltrials.gov.

"Last week we reported stunning clinical data that QuadraMune™ enhances natural killer cell activity in healthy volunteers as well as in diabetics taking metformin2. Natural killer cells are the front line immune system cell fighting coronaviruses and are dysfunctional in people with COVID-193. It is conceivable that by stimulating T cell and NK cell activity, QuadraMune™ may be beneficial in protecting from infection" said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. "We will not know efficacy until the clinical trial is complete."

QuadraMune™, is composed of 4 main ingredients: a) Pterostilbene, an inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 infection4; b) Epigallocatechin gallate, a potent antioxidant and immune booster5; c) Sulforaphane, a lung protector6, and d) Thymoquinone, which inhibits organ failure and viral infections, as well as acting as a precursor to hydroxychloroquine7.

The Company previous showed that QuadraMune affects a variety of immunological functions including reducing myeloid suppressor cells8, which inhibit immunity, downregulating interleukin-69, which is associated with COVID-19 mortality10, and downregulated inflammation induced coagulopathy11, which is a major cause of COVID-19 associated deaths.

"The data announced today, is one important step in the process of developing and understanding mechanisms of action of this nutraceutical-based approach towards immune modulation and hopefully towards viral inhibition" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "I am thankful for our collaborators who continue pushing the limits of medicine and science in our quest to fight against this invisible enemy."

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/ and Campbell Neurosciences at https://www.campbellneurosciences.com

