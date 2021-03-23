Therapeutic Solutions International Creates Hybrid Cell Designed to Educate Immune System to Choke Cancer Blood Vessels

ELK CITY, Idaho, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today filing of a patent with new data on a unique cell created by the Company capable of training the immune system to kill blood vessels feeding cancer, but sparing healthy blood vessels. These data are an extension of previous findings from the Company showing that StemVacs is capable of suppressing new blood vessel production.

"Killing malignant blood vessels is the basis for Avastin, an antibody-based drug which created 7 billion in revenue last year.1 Another company, Batu Biologics, previously demonstrated vaccination against cancer blood vessels is safe and was cleared by the FDA for clinical trials," stated Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "The approach developed by our Company is completely unique because it merges the potent antigen presenting capabilities of StemVacs-V together with the reproducibility and consistency of iPSC generated tumor-like endothelial cells."

StemVacs-V™ is comprised of "cancer resistant" dendritic cells which are developed from an engineered iPSC cell line. The novel chimeric cell product is generated by fusing StemVacs-V with iPSC derived endothelial cells which are cultured in a manner to make them replicate cancer stem cells. Proof of selective killing of cancer blood vessels was obtained by demonstration of immune response to proteins found only on cancer blood vessels.

"Numerous companies such as Fate Therapeutics, NantKwest, and Century Therapeutics have all achieved significant valuations through pioneering novel uses of iPSC derived immune cells," said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. "To our knowledge we are the first company to use iPSC derived cells to stimulate naturally occurring immunity to kill what some call the 'Achilles Heel' of cancer."

"Generation of a new cell that didn't previously exist is a significant milestone for our Company. We believe the current animal studies in lung cancer can be extrapolated to other cancers, since no cancer can grow more than 2 millimeters without creating new blood vessels," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor of the patent. "By selectively killing cancer blood vessels the problem of mutations is solved since cancer blood vessels are not generated from tumor tissue and they do not mutate. Furthermore, since blood vessels are in direct contact with the blood and immune cells that travel through the blood, it is substantially easier for the immune system to kill malignant vessels as opposed to tumors."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 https://www.fiercepharma.com/special-report/top-20-drugs-by-global-sales-2019-avastin

[email protected]

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

Related Links

therapeuticsolutionsint.com

