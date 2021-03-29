Therapeutic Solutions International Demonstrates Potent and Selective Destruction of Tumor Blood Vessels by Leveraging Pre-Existing Natural Anti-Xenogeneic Antibodies

ELK CITY, Idaho, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today new data and a new patent filing demonstrating this new immunotherapy derived from inducible pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) induces potent and selective killing of cancer associated blood vessels.

In contrast to other approaches, the current immunotherapy involves transfection of the enzyme alpha1,3-galactosyltransferase into the iPSC, following that iPSC cells are transformed into tumor endothelial-like cells and used for immunization. The introduction of the alpha1,3-galactosyltransferase gene causes the cells to express to Gal alpha 1-3Gal beta-4-GlcNAc (alpha Gal). Alpha Gal is one of the most potent immune stimulating molecules in nature, evoking one of the most potent immune responses known to man.

"Previous immunotherapies activate and recruit approximately 1 out of 1,000,000 immune cells to attack cancer whereas the current approach activates as much as 1 out of 100 immune cells," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "It is well known in the field of xenotransplantation that humans possess 1 to 5% of their antibodies directed towards the alpha Gal epitope which is found in all animals with the exception of monkeys and humans. This is God's way of stopping inter-species transplantation. By directing this potent antibody response against tumor blood vessels our preliminary data supports feasibility of this novel approach in attacking the Achilles heel of cancer, which is angiogenesis."

Side by side comparison between the currently described approach and approaches, such as placental derived cancer endothelial vaccines like ValloVax by Batu Biologics, suggest significantly higher level of immunity towards cancer angiogenesis can be obtained with the currently described approach.

"The advantage of using iPSC technology is that we are generating consistent and reproducible cell therapy products, which are two features essential for partnership with Big Pharma as well as progression through the regulatory process," said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. "What we are talking about here is the production of a Third Generation Cellular Immunotherapy for cancer."

"Our Company's philosophy has always been to leverage existing propensities of the body as opposed to fighting the body," stated Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor. "I commend our collaborating scientists for the completely novel concept of leveraging existing premade antibodies as a new way of shutting down the formation of new blood vessels by the cancer."

