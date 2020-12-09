Therapeutic Solutions International Division of Campbell Neurosciences Files Patent on QuadraMune™ for Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today new data suggesting the possibility that QuadraMune™ may mediate neuroprotective activity through preserving the ability of regenerative brain cells to proliferate subsequent to psychological stress.

The experiments, which involved exposing mice to established stressors, demonstrated that specific areas of the brain associated with production of new brain cells are damaged by stress. In agreement with previously published research, administration of fluoxetine (Prozac™) protected the brain from stress-induced damage. Surprisingly, QuadraMune™ administration appeared superior to Prozac™ at stimulating proliferation of new brain cells.

"QuadraMune™ which is currently in a clinical trial for prevention of COVD-191, has also been demonstrated to possess anti-inflammatory activity in other clinical trials, suppressing cytokines such as IL-62, which are known to be involved in depression3 and suicide4" said Kalina O'Connor, Director of Campbell Neurosciences and co-inventor on the patent. "Given major depressive disorder causes a significant risk for suicide, we are highly interested in exploring the use of QuadraMune™ for preventing suicide."

"Although much enthusiasm has been generated over the planned distribution of the COVID vaccine, at present little is being done to address mental health issues that are being exacerbated by the current pandemic" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, co-inventor of the patent, and Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "If current results are reproducible, the possibility that a nutraceutical would concurrently boost immunity while preserving mental health is highly enticing."

"It has not escaped us that COVID-19 is associated with increased inflammatory cytokines in the blood of patients, cytokines that also predispose to depression" said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development for the Company. "It may be that the recent increase in suicides and suicide attempts is related biologically to activities of the coronavirus. It will be interesting to examine whether QuadraMune™ may modify putative negative mental effects of the virus."

"An estimated 17.3 million adults in the United States had at least one major depressive episode. This number represented 7.1% of all U.S. adults" stated Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "We believe the Mission of our Company is not just providing a return on investment to our shareholders, but also increasing the quality of life for Americans. We are extremely pleased to report this unexpected finding with significant potential implications to advancing non-toxic means of helping patients with this terrible condition."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/ and Campbell Neurosciences at https://www.campbellneurosciences.com

1 QuadraMune(TM) for Prevention of COVID-19 - Full Text View - ClinicalTrials.gov

2 Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Positive Preclinical and Clinical Evaluation of Nutritional Supplement QuadraMune™, Designed to Protect Against COVID-19 | BioSpace

3 Ting et al. Role of Interleukin-6 in Depressive Disorder. Int J Mol Sci. 2020 Mar 22;21(6):2194.

4 O'Donovan et al. Suicidal ideation is associated with elevated inflammation in patients with major depressive disorder. Depress Anxiety. 2013 Apr;30(4):307-14.



