Therapeutic Solutions International Files Comprehensive Campbell Platform™ Patent for Stem Cell Immunotherapy of Schizophrenia

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today filing of a landmark patent, with over 1000 claims, covering stem cell based immunotherapy of schizophrenia, one of the significant causes of suicide. The patent, based on years of biochemical, neurological and cellular research by the inventors covers utilization of various stem cell types, as well as cellular immunotherapies, nutraceuticals, and small molecules, for reducing symptoms and increasing treatment responsiveness in schizophrenic patients.

"Schizophrenia, despite affecting approximately 1% of the population, is still treated in a very empirical manner with little understanding of the molecular mechanisms of the disease or the currently used treatments" said Kalina O'Conner, Director of Campbell Neurosciences and co-inventor of the patent. "We are proud to have developed a novel, science-based, platform for therapeutic intervention which is grounded in objective assessment and intervention methods."

The Campbell Platform™ is an extension of earlier work described by the Company as the Campbell Score™, in which inflammatory markers, exosomes, and imaging technologies are initially used to provide an integrative means of evaluating disease status. Once the unique aspects of each patient's disease are understood, a personalized approach is developed to address their own unique needs.

"The JadiCell has been demonstrated to possess exceptional anti-inflammatory and immune modulatory activity. We are extremely excited to apply these properties to the area of neurology" said Dr. Amit Patel, co-inventor of the patent, and inventor of the JadiCell. "Having exclusively licensed certain neurologically related aspects of the JadiCell Universal donor stem cell technology to the Company, I am excited about these new developments and strongly support the current work in progress associated with suicide, brain injury, and chronic traumatic encephalopathy."

In December 2018 Therapeutic Solutions International signed an agreement with Jadi Cell LLC for licensing of the JadiCell universal donor adult stem cell, as covered in US Patent No.: 9,803,176 B2 for use in Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)1.

"It is truly amazing to see the dedication of our Team and Scientific Advisors at rapidly translating ideas to patents, to preclinical research and to INDs" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company, as well as co-inventor of the recently filed patent. "By working with scientific/medical leaders, such as Dr. Amit Patel, the first person to inject stem cells into the human heart, we are always pushing the limits of science and coming up with approaches that one day will help patients. Being Suicide Prevention Month, we especially remember the memory of Kathleen Campbell, mother of Kalina O'Conner, a victim of suicide in whose name we started Campbell Neurosciences."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

